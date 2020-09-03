eClinical Solutions Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2024

Updated Research Report of eClinical Solutions Market 2020-2024:

Overview

The Global eClinical Solutions Market accounted for $5.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $17.51 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Technological advancement, government emphasis on clinical research and growing integration of software solutions in clinical trials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of infrastructure is restraining the market growth.

eClinical solutions manage the clinical technologies and expertise to facilitate the acceleration of clinical development process. It is used in clinical studies, where electronic applications enabled with web tools are utilized to capture real-time data from clinical trials, which provide better execution.

Based on delivery mode, the web-hosted (on-demand) solutions segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the features like effortless user access, reduction in cost, and quicker retrieval of data. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the expanding outsourcing of clinical trials by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations to developing nations of this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the eClinical Solutions Market include Oracle Corporation, ERT Clinical, Datatrak International Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc, Maxisit Inc, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, CRF Health, Bioclinica Inc, Omnicomm Systems Inc, Eclinical Solutions LLC, Bio-Optronics Inc, and IBM Watson Health.

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Randomization & trial supply management systems (RTMS)

Clinical trial management systems (CTMS)

Electronic data capture (EDC)

Clinical data management systems (CDMS)

Clinical data integration platforms

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of eClinical Solutions for each application, including-

Hospital

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Part I eClinical Solutions Industry Overview

Chapter One eClinical Solutions Industry Overview

Chapter Two eClinical Solutions Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis



Part II Asia eClinical Solutions Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia eClinical Solutions Market Analysis



Chapter Four 2015-2020 Asia eClinical Solutions Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast



Chapter Five Asia eClinical Solutions Key Manufacturers Analysis



Chapter Six Asia eClinical Solutions Industry Development Trend



Part III North American eClinical Solutions Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American eClinical Solutions Market Analysis



Chapter Eight 2015-2020 North American eClinical Solutions Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast



Chapter Nine North American eClinical Solutions Key Manufacturers Analysis



Chapter Ten North American eClinical Solutions Industry Development Trend



