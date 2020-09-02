Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database The global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market was valued at 303 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2274 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.55% during 2019-2025.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size will increase to 3860 Million US$ by 2025, from 270 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil).

This report researches the worldwide Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (the Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers covered in this report

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Segment by Type

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

In view of regional level, this report covers

The report of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market offers competitive strategies over various regions on a global level. It directs at evaluating the market size and future growth potential of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market over the mentioned regions. The regions that are comprised in the reports are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Through regional analysis of the market, the study aims to embrace outlook, latest trends, and opportunities in the given review period of 2025.

Table of Contents

1 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Overview 1

1.1 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Product Scope 1

1.2 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales Comparison by Types (2019-2025) 2

1.2.2 Hemp-derived Type 3

1.2.3 Marijuana-derived Type 4

1.3 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 5

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals Industry 6

1.3.3 Food Industry 7

1.3.4 Cosmetics Industry 7

1.4 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Segment by Region 8

1.4.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Revenue Comparison by Region (2014-2025) 9

1.4.2 North America Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 9

1.4.3 Europe Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 10

1.4.4 China Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 11

1.4.5 Japan Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 12

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 13

1.4.7 India Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 14

1.5 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales and Revenue (2014-2025) 14

1.5.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales Growth Rate (2014-2025) 14

1.5.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2025) 15

….

9 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Business 59

9.1 Kazmira 59

9.1.1 Company Profile 59

9.1.2 Product Information 60

9.1.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 60

9.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals 61

9.2.1 Company Profile 61

9.2.2 Product Information 62

9.2.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 63

9.3 Freedom Leaf 64

9.3.1 Company Profile 64

9.3.2 Product Information 65

9.3.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 65

9.4 Green Roads 66

9.4.1 Company Profile 66

9.4.2 Product Information 68

9.4.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 68

9.5 Medical Marijuana 69

9.5.1 Company Profile 69

9.5.2 Product Information 70

9.5.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 71

9.6 Folium Biosciences 72

9.6.1 Company Profile 72

9.6.2 Product Information 73

9.6.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 73

9.7 HempLife Today 74

9.7.1 Company Profile 74

9.7.2 Product Information 75

9.7.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 76

9.8 Cannavest 77

9.8.1 Company Profile 77

9.8.2 Product Information 78

9.8.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 78

9.9 Pharmahemp 79

9.9.1 Company Profile 79

9.9.2 Product Information 80

9.9.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 81

9.10 ENDOCA 82

9.10.1 Company Profile 82

9.10.2 Product Information 84

9.10.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 85

9.11 CBD American Shaman 86

9.11.1 Company Profile 86

9.11.2 Product Information 87

9.11.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 87

9.12 NuLeaf Naturals 88

9.12.1 Company Profile 88

9.12.2 Product Information 89

9.12.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 90

9.13 Select Oil 91

9.13.1 Company Profile 91

9.13.2 Product Information 92

9.13.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 92

9.14 K.I.N.D. Concentrates 93

9.14.1 Company Profile 93

9.14.2 Product Information 94

9.14.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 95

9.15 Canopy Growth Corporation 96

9.15.1 Company Profile 96

9.15.2 Product Information 98

9.15.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 98

9.16 Aphria 99

9.16.1 Company Profile 99

9.16.2 Product Information 100

9.16.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 101

9.17 Emblem Cannabis Oils 102

9.18 Whistler 104

9.19 The Lab 107

9.20 Absolute Terps 109

Continued…

