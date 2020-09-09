Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Size Worth $15.32 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.15% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research The report “Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Technology (Immunoassay, NGS, PCR, In Situ Hybridization, Microarray, Mass Spectrometry, Others); By Cancer Type (Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Prostate, Melanoma, Others); By Biomarker Type (Genomic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, Others); By Application (Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Prognostics, Biomarker Discovery, Research); By Regions – Segment – Forecast, 2020 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Analysis:

Global cancer/tumor profiling market was valued at USD 8.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.32 billion by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 7.15% over the forecast period (2020-2027) Increasing demand for tumor profiling and diagnosis and therapy techniques is driven by oncologists. Increased use of biomarkers in tumor profiling and increasing use of next-generation cancer profiling sequencing methods are some of the main factors driving the growth of the tumor profiling market. Tumor profiling is used to evaluate the metabolism, properties, and mutations of the tumor that can assist discover effective therapies. Drugs that target these mutated kinases can be discovered and developed based on genetic modification. The profiling is considered a requirement to increase the sensitivity of kinases-focused medications because they rely on individual tumors genetic composition. Thus, these mutated profiles of DNA tumors help to create specific anticarcinogenic treatments

Market participants such as : Abott Molecular, Agendia, Boreal Genomics Inc, BD Biosciences, Caris Life Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Foundation Medicine, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Guardant Health, Inc., Helomics Corporation, Histogene X, Hologic, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Neogenomics, Inc., Omniseq, Perthera, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc., Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Sysmex Corporation and Tempus Labs.

Market Insight:

Certified techniques have been identified that can reduce the time taken to identify tumors and stages of advancement along with improved support for cancer research. Moreover, major investments by major biotechnology companies for the development of new therapies and new techniques of drug design are being witnessed across countries. This has significantly driven market growth and is expected to sustain growth during the forecast period. Biomarkers play a significant part in the design of a drug regime for cancer patients by quickly developing gene profiling techniques and individualizing targeted therapies. Currently, genome-based prognostic biomarkers can be used to prognosticate multiple kinds of cancer in the clinical phases. Researchers, however, contend that conversion difficulties are hindering the broad divide between the phase of biomarker discovery and their clinical conversion. The acquisition of tumor genomic data is seen as the most significant step in cancer prediction, diagnosis, and therapy.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a sophisticated technique for the sequence that can be used for accurate tumor DNA genomic sequencing. The interpreted data contribute much more quickly to the assessment of tumor purity and the magnitude of disease progression. The primary benefit of NGS is the complete exotic sequence which helps examine all protein-coding areas of the human genome. It also enables whole genome sequencing to be useful for analysis of protein coding and non-coding areas in the human genome. Such advances in technology are one of the primary drivers of global cancer/tumor profiling market.

Moreover, the growing demand for personalized medicine further provides substantial opportunities for the tumor profiling market. The personalized medicine is defined as typical care in the treatment that is customized as per an individual patient. There have been several types of research going on presently to develop personal medicine based on the patients. Several factors should be considered before providing personal medicine to a patient. Firstly, the doctors have to detect the type or the symptoms of cancer that can be developed in a patient. Detection is important for the surgeon or the doctor, to find the best suited therapy that can treat the person. For developing a personalized medicine tumor profiling need to be taken into account as these tests will eventually reveal the various conditions of the patients such as detection of the individual developing a specific type of disease.

Table of Contents

Overview and Scope

Executive Summary

Cancer/tumor Profiling Market Insights

Cancer/tumor Profiling Market Size and Forecast by Transducer Frequency Range

Immunoassay

NGS

PCR

In Situ Hybridization

Microarray

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Cancer/tumor Profiling Market Size and Forecast by Cancer Type

Breast

Lung

Colorectal

Prostate

Melanoma

Others

Cancer/tumor Profiling Market Size and Forecast by Biomarker Type

Genomic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Others

Cancer/tumor Profiling Market Size and Forecast by Application

Personalized Medicine

Diagnostics

Prognostics

Biomarker Discovery

Research

Cancer/tumor Profiling Market Size and Forecast by Region

Company Profiles

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global cancer/tumor profiling market (USD Million) 2016 – 2027

Table 2 Global cancer/tumor profiling market by region 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global cancer/tumor profiling market by technology, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

FIG 1. Market snapshot

FIG 2. Market segmentation & scope

FIG 3. Global Cancer/tumor Profiling market size and growth prospects, 2016 – 2027

Continued…

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

