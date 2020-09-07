Blood Group Typing Market To Register High Revenue Growth At 10.2% CAGR By 2023, Global Industry Size, Research Study, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Analysis, Top Companies, Statistics

Blood Group Typing Market Synopsis

According to Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global blood group typing market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 10.2%, acquiring a significant market value by the end of the assessment period. The technical development is projected to be the most substantial factor driving the global blood group typing market 2020. The growing demand for blood and increasing road accidents, which necessitate blood transfusion, has strengthened the market significantly. Further, the need for blood grouping during prenatal testing and the increasing application of blood typing in the forensic sciences is estimated to augment the market during the assessment period.

Besides, the rising number of patients who need transfusion is likely to catalyze the market further. In addition, increasing blood donations through education and blood donation campaigns is projected to escalate the market at a fast pace. Also, blood typing assists in determining the condition of hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN) in pregnant women, which notably increases the demand during the evaluation period.

On the contrary, insufficient awareness and lack of expertise have resulted in the decline of sales and blood bank reagents, which hampers the market considerably. However, the growing demand for blood transfusion is likely to counter the factors hampering the market.

Blood Group Typing Market Segmentation

The segment evaluation of the global blood group typing market is based on test type, technique, product & service, and end-user.

The test-type based segments of the global blood group typing market are cross-matching tests, HLA typing, antibody screening, abo blood tests, and antigen typing.

The technique-based segments of the global blood group typing market are array-based techniques, PCR-based and Microarray techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and others

The product & service based segments of the global blood group typing market are instruments, consumables, and services.

The end-user based segments of the global blood group typing market are blood banks, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and others.

Blood Group Typing Market Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global blood group typing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). As per the research, the Americas are anticipated to lead the global blood typing market. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the growing organ transplant, the rising number of blood donations, and various reimbursement schemes available for surgeries are estimated to be the most significant factors escalating the regional market. Further, the presence of a robust healthcare sector is likely to play a crucial role in developing the market.

The second position is estimated to be acquired by Europe. The growing number of cancer patients, along with hematological disorders, is estimated to drive the regional market. Further, the increasing road accidents are likely to escalate the market additionally.

The APAC region is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the market owing to the presence of developing countries like China, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, and Australia. The increasing incidence of chronic disease, raising awareness about blood donations, and the favorable government funding for the healthcare sector is anticipated further to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

The MEA region is projected to procure the least market share owing to the sluggish economic growth in the region. However, the Middle East region is estimated to counter the obstructing factor owing to the presence of an established healthcare sector.

Blood Group Typing Market Key Players

The renowned players of the global blood group typing market are Grifols International S. A., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Immucor Inc., Quotient Ltd., Bag HealthCare GmbH, Novacyt Group, Rapid Labs, Agena Biosciences Inc., AXO Science, Day Medical S. A., and others.

