Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Size 2020, Industry Share, At a CAGR of 7.3%, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies Growth, Statistics Data, Upcoming Trends

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) analysed the Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market 2020 till 2024. As per MRFR findings, the worldwide automatic pill dispenser market can rise at 7.3% CAGR in the review period. By 2024, the automatic pill dispenser market value can exceed USD 1,700 Mn. The growing preference for automatic pill dispenser among a prevalent geriatric populace due to its high patient convenience can boost the rise of the market. Increase in chronic ailment cases, following acute clinical condition, is creating the need for advanced and seamless drug administration solutions. This is boosting the sales of automatic pill dispense that can provide thrust to the market. Tablets and capsules are common dosage form prescribed to patients over liquid form of any drugs.

Thus, the term of service offered by automatic pill dispensers is high. This can improve the impetus of the market in the years ahead. Upgradation in automatic pill dispenser design, untapped emerging markets, rise in number of home care centers, and rise in regulatory approvals are other causes that can propel the rise of the market. On the contrary, the expensiveness of the system can limit the growth of the automatic pill dispenser market through the evaluation period.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the automatic pill dispenser market is done by end user, and type.

The type based segment of the automatic pill dispenser market are automated dispensing system, centralized, and decentralized the automated dispensing system. The segment of centralized automated dispensing system sub-segments are carousels and robotic automated dispensing systems. The sub-segments of the decentralized automated dispensing system are ward-based automated dispensing system, pharmacy-based automated dispensing system, and automated unit dose dispensing system. The automated dispensing system is observed to hold high traction.

The end user-based segments of the automatic pill dispenser market are retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and home healthcare. The centralized automated dispensing system segment can thrive in the upcoming years. The growing adoption of automatic pill dispenser in hospitals and other healthcare facilities can support the expansion of the market across the analysis period.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Regional Analysis

Regional trends and factors for the automatic pill dispenser market is done for the Americas, EU, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa.

In America, the automatic pill dispenser market can surge owing to the increased demand for effective drug administration solutions. The expansion of the market in Americas can also be attributed to the increase in the number of marketers dealing in automatic pill dispenser. In addition, the robust economic support of the region can also bolster the regional market rise. Europe automatic pill dispenser market can thrive due to rise in the prevalence of numerous chronic ailments, such as cardiovascular disorders and hyperthyroidism among others. The automatic pill dispenser market in Europe can touch a decent valuation due to the existence of advanced medical technologies and the availability of several funding opportunities. In APAC, the growing geriatric populace, a high end-consumer of automatic pill dispenser market, can promote the regional market rise. In Middle East and Africa, the automatic pill dispenser market can witness a steady expansion as the economic development in the region is slow.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Key Players

Becton, Talyst, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, ScriptPro LLC, Omnicell Inc., Swisslog Holdings AG, Baxter International Inc, Dickinson and Company, and Yuyama Co.Ltd among others are some reputed players that operating in the automatic pill dispenser market listed by MRFR.

