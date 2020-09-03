Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Advances as Players Introduce Medicines with Lower Side Effects| Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Covid19 Impact, Growth Factors, Demand, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Overview

The anti-epilepsy drugs market 2020 has the potential to touch USD 4.8 billion by 2022, says Market Research Future (MRFR). It can also record a CAGR of 3.79% between 2015 and 2022, which is the forecast period. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the key developments since the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Key Boosters and Challenges

The increasing cases of epilepsy worldwide have put a massive economic strain on the healthcare industry. Abrupt behavioral changes, extreme emotional distress, and consciousness loss are some of the characteristics of a patient with epilepsy, which are quite difficult to handle. Therefore, drugs play an important role in providing relief to patients having these symptoms. Many of the top companies are focused on introducing drugs that have low to no side-effects, while also boosting their effectiveness in controlling the symptoms. In the last few decades, the availability of several anti-epilepsy drugs has doubled, while nine drugs have been launched in recent years for the treatment of pediatric epilepsy.

Patent expiration of the second-generation anti-epilepsy drugs has emerged as a significant opportunity for key manufacturers, as they prepare to develop and introduce generic and effective drugs. Besides this, increasing FDA/ Food and Drug Administration approvals is leading to healthier market growth, prompting vendors to spend more on complex clinical trials. Therefore, the continuously rising research and development activities can project to be a key growth booster in the global market over the review period.

R&D is also focused on developing target-specific drugs associated with neurobiology of epilepsy. Increasing demand for therapeutically effective drugs for epilepsy is also encouraging players to come up with AEDs. The increasing support of the USFDA is bolstering the vendors’ confidence in R&D, which is ultimately favoring the patient pool and the market.

To cite a reference, in January 2020, FDA approved Valtoco, which is a nasal spray used to treat epilepsy in individuals who are aged 6 years and more. It is the first ever nasal spray that has received approval from FDA for the treatment of seizure clusters out of the hospital.

Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Segmental Review

Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market can be considered for types of seizures and generation.

The types of seizures include generalized seizures as well as partial-onset seizures.

There are first, second and third generations available in the global market. Third generation anti-epilepsy drugs like Briviact, Vimpat, and others have penetrated the worldwide market considerably and have been proven to be quite effective in treating epilepsy.

Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Regional Insight

Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and APAC/Asia Pacific are the key regions where the anti-epilepsy drugs market is expected to demonstrate growth trends in the coming years.

Maximum revenue is generated by North America, which has taken the lead in the anti-epilepsy drugs market. North America is primarily characterized by high treatment and diagnosis rates for various neurology conditions along with several reimbursement schemes related to epilepsy drugs. These in addition, the mounting awareness among patients with regard to more advanced treatment options and the increasing availability of effective epilepsy drugs with lower side effects contribute immensely to the market growth in the region.

The increasing epilepsy cases in India and China along with the rising healthcare access among people ensure that the APAC market can gain the fastest growth rate over the next few years. The surge in product launches by eminent vendors in the region also positively shapes the market size in the region.

A case in point, in February 2020, Eisai Co Ltd (India) had launched an antiepileptic drug called Fycompa, effective in treating partial onset seizures in patients that are 12 years and more.

Leading Industry Vendors

Leading vendors in the worldwide industry are Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited, UCB Pharma Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Cephalon Inc., to mention a f ew.

