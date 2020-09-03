Analytics Study during COVID-19 for Healthcare Analytics Market Claims Towering Shares in Future | Global Healthcare Analytics Industry

Healthcare Analytics Market Insight

As business interactions around the world amid COVID 19 pandemic has become progressively digitized, massive amounts of data are created. They can be evaluated through comprehensive analytics tools to give users a better understanding of market dynamics and underlying trends. One of the widest businesses that gained much traction is the global healthcare analytics market 2020. Today, more than 80% of significant enterprises are deploying smart analytics in the healthcare department, according to Market Research Future. In the time of the Coronavirus outbreak, Market Research Future finds facts on the market and stated that a projection of 27.1% could be recorded as growth rate to surpass the revenue USD 12,126.70 million that was attained in the year 2018. At this growth rate, the market would achieve a striking revenue during the years 2019 to 2024—the forecasted period.

Healthcare Analytics Boomers & Decliners

Healthcare analytics encompasses diverse methods, technologies, and skills employed at synthesizing and analyzing healthcare data from a broad spectrum of health industries, intending to unknot crucial patterns and gain insights for improving healthcare outcomes. Healthcare analytics has been increasingly occupying a pivotal role in global healthcare systems for boosting patient outcomes and advancing the quality of care at an affordable cost. These factors are contributing to the most to the global healthcare analytics market.

The enormous challenges in the global healthcare analytics industry to implement smarter and more informed decisions to deliver better value and enhanced outcomes are motivating the healthcare analytics market. The rising regulatory incidence of government creates an additional focus on accountability, governance, and oversight on the industry all over the world. Healthcare organizations over are progressively leveraging the potential of data-backed decisions to advance patient engagement and experience. Additionally, healthcare analytics offers crucial healthcare insights into revenue and risk models, which is yet another crucial factor leading the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the staggering rise in patient data in healthcare systems worldwide offers a robust reinforcement to the healthcare analytics demand. The rising demand for improving healthcare decisions from data-back globally is bolstering the uptake of healthcare analytics at a global level. Apart from this, the rising usage of various analytical tools to lessen performance gaps in healthcare delivery systems is accentuating the market. The potential of healthcare analytics processes and strategies to facilitate stakeholders in evaluating public health priorities in a better way and for making sound data-driven healthcare decisions is boosting the market.

Healthcare Analytics Market Segment Review

The global healthcare analytics market is studied among the segments of type, component, delivery model, application, and end-user.

Depending on the segment of type, the market includes predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, cognitive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

Depending on the segment of components, the market includes hardware, software, and services.

Depending on the segment of delivery mode, the market includes on-premise and on-demand.

Depending on the segment of the application, the market includes Payment Integrity & Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (FWA), Financial Analytics (Claims Processing, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Clinical Analytics (Quality Improvement & Clinical Benchmarking, Clinical Decision Support (CDS), Risk Adjustment & Assessment), population health analytics, and operational & administrative analytics.

Depending on the segment of end-user, healthcare analytics market included Providers (Post-Acute Care Organizations, Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Settings), and Payers (Government Agencies, Employers, Private Insurance Companies, and Private Exchanges).

Healthcare Analytics Market Regional Framework

Geographically, developed as well as developing regions are probable to be potentially profitable markets for healthcare analytics. Of these, one of the regional markets expected to emerge at a rapid pace is the region of North America. The extensive growth avenues in the region are attributed to the incidence of several globally prominent players in the region. The encouraging role played by healthcare analytics in reducing hospital readmissions also bodes well for the regional market. The stringent accomplishment of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) regulation across the U.S. has also imparted momentum to the market’s growth. Emerging economies will also witness growth riding on the back of swelling governmental spending on healthcare infrastructure.

Healthcare Analytics Market Companies Mentioned

Several providers of the healthcare analytics market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Inovalon, Wipro, Citiustech, Cotiviti, Mckesson, Health Catalyst, Oracle, Optum, Vitreoshealth, SCIO Health Analytics, and Medeanalytics.

