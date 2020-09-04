4D Printing in Healthcare Market To Garner USD 30.4 Million, At a CAGR of 29.4% by 2025

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview

The global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market 2020 is expected to register a CAGR of 29.4% through the review period from 2019 to 2025 and is poised to reach USD 30.4 Million by 2025.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Highlights

In the last decade, the use of 3D printing in the healthcare industry has been growing. Among other aspects, the advent of 4D printing and its shape-changing material technology in the field of dentistry, implants, and prosthetics would further improve the 3D devices used fr these applications. One of the major factors driving consumer development has been the shape-changing properties of the material used by 4D printing.

In addition, considerations such as accelerated research and growth , and increased spending by chemical firms. This chemical industries are keen to take a chance to produce smart materials in 4D printing, which, in turn, is directly boosting business growth. Factors including strict regulatory regulations to allow 4D printing medical devices and small qualified practitioners have been major obstacles for 4D printing on the healthcare industry.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmental Analysis

The Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market has been analyzed into Component, Technology, Application, and End User.

By component, the market has been segmented into software & services, equipment (3D printers, 3D bioprinters), smart material. Smart material is further divided into Shape Memory Hybrids (SMH), Shape Memory Materials (SMM) Shape Memory Alloys (SMA), Shape Memory Polymers (SMP), Shape Memory Ceramics (SMC) and Shape Memory Gels (SMG)), Living Cells, Hydrogels, and others. However, due to continual developments in 4D printing technologies , smart material is projected to develop at the highest growth pace. In 2018, software and services represented a large market share. A variety of healthcare amenities across the globe now have 3D printers built. These devices, however, will need upgraded software and also different facilities to manufacture 4D products.

By technology, the market is segmented into Fused deposition Modeling (FDM), direct inkjet cure, stereolithography, assisted bioprinting, laser- and selective laser melting. Owing to its large choice of raw materials and cost-effective operation, FDM accounted for the biggest market share.

Based on application, the market is segmented into dental, prosthetics orthopedic implants, tissue engineering medical components, hearing aids, drug screening, and others.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market has been segmented into four major regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Due to the participation of major players, growing demand for technologically advanced goods, and rising research & development among others, the Americas are projected to dominate global 4D printing in the healthcare industry. During the projected era, North American area is expected to dominate the global 4D printing market in healthcare. The demand in North America is expected to gain traction from unstinting technical advances in the region. In addition , the increasing demand for organ transplantation is also causing regional market expansion. Oral transplantation requires 4D printing technique. The presence of top-notch health-care facilities is expected to give the regional market an boost.

Thanks to the growing use of 3D & 4D in healthcare, Europe is projected to account for the second-largest global 4D printing market in the healthcare industry.

In addition to these, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to increased government spending and new opportunities for global players to invest in the region. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa accounted for the smallest market share.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Competitive Dashboard

The eminent players in the Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market are 3D Systems, Inc (US), Stratasys Ltd (US), EnvisionTEC (Germany), Poietis (France), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Materialise NV (Belgium), and others.

