Wound Dressings Market Trends, Witness Excellent Growth by 2030 | MIR

The global Wound Dressings market is estimated to be over US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing awareness among patients, technological advancements in the sector of wound therapy, and growing geriatric population have been pivotal in dictating the growth of the wound dressings market. Moreover, efficient treatment options for complex wounds, diabetes and associated chronic wounds and increasing expenditures on healthcare is anticipated to be the major drive the growth of the global market between 2019 and 2030.

Major Players in the Wound Dressings Market

The prominent players in the global wound dressings market are Acelity L.P., Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Convatec, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., 3M Company, Smith and Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, Inc., and Covidien PLC

Increasing Geriatric Population

The population of geriatric population across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global wound dressings market in the coming times. Since, the utilization of Wound Dressing products for assisting treatment and facilitating faster recovery of wounds among aged population is enormously crucial.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Diabetes is one of the most prominent, prevalent and menacing chronic diseases, which is known to affect millions of individuals worldwide. According to the report Global Burden of Disease (GBD), published in 2015, the prevalence of diabetes witnessed a substantial increment of 30.6% between 2005 and 2015. The prospect of wound care and treatment is extremely vital among population suffering from chronic disorders, namely diabetes and several others. Since, failure to treat the same, may lead to fatal outcomes. Therefore, the continual rise in prevalence of diabetes is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the wound dressings market in the times to come.

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, continuously growing economy, increasing burden of chronic diseases and increasing awareness regarding latest healthcare technology is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the wound dressings market in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare facilities, coupled with supportive government healthcare regulations and norms is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Market Scenarios:

The Wound Dressings Market has been the worst hit by COVID-19, on the global scale. On the basis of government restrictions and WHO guidelines, the operating companies have halted their manufacturing processes. Global lockdown has significantly affected the distributors and suppliers to stop their services and deliveries. This crucial impact is hampering the growth of the market to a significant extent.

Table of Contents

