With 6.0% CAGR, Multiple Myeloma Market Size to Touch USD 31 billion by 2026 | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

The global multiple myeloma market size is projected to reach USD 31 billion by the end of 2026. The high prevalence of the disease will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Multiple Myeloma Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Proteasome Inhibitor, Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody, Alkylating Agents, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 19.48 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Key Players Operating in The Multiple Myeloma Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

CELGENE CORPORATION (Bristol Myers Squibb Company)

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Karyopharm

Others

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

North America Currently Dominates the Market; Increasing Investment in Product R&D by Major Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing multiple myeloma market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the market. The high investment put in by government and leading organizations will bode well for the market in North America. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 11.40 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Europe will emerge as the second largest market in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region.

Increasing Investment in Product R&D Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, high investment in research and development of newer products has made a huge impact on the growth of the overall market. In April 2019, the ‘Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation’ announced the launch of a new investment fund for the treatment options in multiple myeloma. The MMRF introduced ‘Myeloma Investment Fund’ foe the development of clinical trials of ongoing drugs associated with the treatment of the disease. This investment will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

