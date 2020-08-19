Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Growth 2020 | Industry Demand, Share, Size, Trends and Future Scope 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global vital signs monitoring devices market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Vital signs monitoring devices are used for checking and observing patient’s blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate, and respiratory rate. They primarily include blood pressure equipment, temperature monitoring devices, pulse oximeters, etc. These monitoring devices are portable, compact, steadfast, and compatible with emergency medical settings at residential complexes and ambulatory facilities. Vital signs monitoring devices can also be used to monitor activity and fitness levels for self-health tracking and early disease diagnosis.

Market Trends

The rising incidences of chronic diseases, along with the increasing geriatric population, are augmenting the demand for vital signs monitoring devices. Moreover, home monitoring devices, such as multi-parameter patient monitors, offer cost-effectiveness and convenience for measuring physiological parameters of the body. Furthermore, the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) outbreak has also increased the demand for these devices significantly for evaluating the patient’s health status, providing appropriate care, and predicting recovery. Additionally, several technological developments have led to the integration of Bluetooth sensors and micro-electric technologies with health monitoring devices. Rising healthcare infrastructure development, coupled with the increasing penetration of wearable healthcare devices, is anticipated to drive the vital signs monitoring device market.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

A&D Company Ltd.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Smiths Group Plc, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

BP Monitoring Devices Aneroid BP Monitors Automated BP Monitors

Pulse-Oximeters Tabletop/Bedside Pulse-Oximeters Fingertip Handheld Wrist Worn Pediatric Pulse-Oximeters

Temperature Monitoring Devices Mercury-Filled Thermometers Digital Thermometers Infrared Thermometers Temperature Strips

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Home Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

