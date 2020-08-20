Visceral Pain Treatment Market to Garner US$ 16 Billion by 2027, Owing to Research & Development and Collaborations by Market Players

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market, by Drug Type (Pain modifiers (Tricyclic Anticonvulsant and Tricyclic Antidepressants), Analgesics (Narcotics and NSAID), and Others), by Indication (Chronic prostatitis, Interstitial cystitis, Crohn’s Disease, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Channels), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,673.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Get FREE Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4095

Players in the market are focused on research & development and collaborations to develop novel drugs and treatments for different visceral pain. Companies are focusing on licensing agreements to capitalize the market opportunity with synergies.

For instance, in February 2020, Novartis AG and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) jointly entered into a licensing agreement in order to co-develop ‘LXE408,’ which is a potential novel visceral leishmaniasis treatment. The Welcome Trust financially supported to discover LXE408 at Novartis, which is a first-in-class compound.

In March 2018, Arena Pharmaceuticals presented phase I and preclinical data on APD371 for developing pain treatment regarding the Crohn’s disease at the Annual Scientific Summit at American Pain Society. Olorinab or APD371 is an oral, peripherally acting, highly-selective discovered trial drug for the visceral pain treatment related to gastrointestinal disorders.

Visceral Pain Treatment Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has hugely affected the visceral pain treatment market, as patients with diseases such as Chron’s, IBS, and others are overlooked during the pandemic. The possibility of visceral abdominal pain has main implications in the clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. The visceral infarction must be considered in disparity diagnosis when COVID-19 patients report severe abdominal pain. However, it is challenging for researchers and key players to perform clinical trials during this pandemic crisis. Conversely, various market players are involved in R&D activities to develop novel drugs & treatment for visceral pain.

Browse 27 Market Data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on Visceral Pain Treatment Market, By Drug Type (Pain modifiers (Tricyclic Anticonvulsant and Tricyclic Antidepressants), Analgesics (Narcotics and NSAID), and Others), By Indication (Chronic prostatitis, Interstitial cystitis, Crohn’s Disease, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Channels), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Forecast to 2027”

To know the latest trends and insights related to visceral pain treatment market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/visceral-pain-treatment-market-3353

Crohn’s disease is one of the most common indications of visceral pain and its incidence in the North America region comes out to be 400 to 600 cases per 100,000 people. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), more than 3 million people were diagnosed with IBD (irritable bowel disease) such as Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis in 2015.

Key Takeaways of the Global Visceral Pain Treatment Market:

The global visceral pain treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to the rising investments by pharmaceutical companies and governments for research and development

during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to the rising investments by pharmaceutical companies and governments for research and development Among indications, the irritable bowel syndrome segmentis likely to account for the largest revenue share by 2027, owing to the increasing number of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) cases across the globe. For instance, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) in 2016, around 10-15% of the adult populations across the world are affected by IBS every year.

Major players operating in the global visceral pain treatment market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Takeda, AstraZeneca, Chromocell Corporation, Allergan, GIcare Pharma Inc., Grunenthal GmbH, Abbvie, Johnson & Johnson, Medestea Research & Production S.p.A., and Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4095

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837