Veterinary Vaccines Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Revenue, Future and Business Analysis, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast to 2026

The global veterinary/animal vaccines market size is projected to hit USD 16.01 billion by the end of 2026 attributed to the increasing awareness about animal diseases and the increasing importance of animal health and welfare. Animals are exposed to various internal and external factors that act as disease-causing agents, thereby leading to communicable or fatal animal diseases. Therefor animal vaccination is a significant factor that allows humans and animals to share the same environment, especially for pet owners. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value was USD 9.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 to 2026, set as the forecast duration.

The current pandemic of COVID-19 has propelled many industries to come to a halt. Most of the import-export businesses worldwide are facing huge losses both in terms of revenue generation as well as market position in the country. However, this too shall pass. Various government initiatives are expected to bode well for companies. We are offering an impact analysis of the covid-19 pandemic and its effect on various industries to help you prepare for the future.

Key Players Operating in The Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Eli Lilly and Company

Elanco

Merial

ImmuCell Corporation

Ceva

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Zoetis

Increasing Awareness About Diseases Contracted from Animals by Humans to Fuel Demand for Veterinary Vaccines

The rise in awareness about importance of veterinary healthcare is a major factor boosting the global veterinary vaccines market. The increase in the number of pet owners worldwide is also anticipated to help the market gain traction. Increasing investments in research and development by manufacturers for development of novel veterinary vaccines are also anticipated to promote the global veterinary vaccines market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the prevalence of diseases that can pass on to humans from animals such as trichinella spiralis, rabies, and others may also help in the veterinary vaccines market growth.

Rise in Disposable Income to Help Asia Pacific Market Grow Rapidly

The global veterinary vaccines market was dominated by North America with a revenue generation of US$ 2.97 billion in 2018 AND Fortune Business Insights predicts this region to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well owing to the rapid adoption of efficient veterinary vaccines. This, accompanied by the use of technologically advanced vaccine delivery across all regions is anticipated to help North America remain dominant.

On the other side, the market for veterinary vaccination in Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register highest growth in the market. This is attributable to the rise in awareness and increase in disposable incomes of people that made them want to invest in the healthcare and well-being of their pets. Livestock and companion animals from Japan, India, China and the rest of Asia Pacific are taking keen interest in the implementation of timely vaccination. This is further expected to increase the veterinary vaccines market share in the region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Major Animal Diseases by Countries

Livestock and Companion Animal Ownership Patterns

Recent Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions

Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries

Technological Advancements in Animal Immunization

Overview of Novel Vaccine Delivery Modes

Key Strategies Adopted by Market Leaders Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Inactivated Live Attenuated Recombinant Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Companion Livestock

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



