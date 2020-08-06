Ventilator Market Development Activities Is More Boosting Demands By Leading Players | Medtronic and ZOLL Medical Corporation

Ventilator is medical equipment that streamlines the working of lungs. This equipment is largely used for problems associated with breathing that may also accompany several related health issues. Ventilator is also known as breathing machine, respirator, and mechanical ventilation. A ventilator is used by babies, adults and children for short time during the recovery from any illness. During the surgery, the said equipment temporarily helps the patient to breath, while under anesthesia. While recovering from a surgery also a patient might require ventilator to assist them in breathing for hours together or for specific number of days. Some patients who are unable to breathe properly also need ventilators, especially for lung disorder, or any associated disease that disturbs the normal breathing process.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled Ventilator Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030. According to the report, the Global Ventilator Market accounted for over approximately US $ 925 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2030.

The comprehensive analysis on the ‘Ventilator Market’ offer deep insights on the crucial aspects on key driving factors, challenges for the industry players, restraining factors, ongoing industry trends, and opportunities. Avail the report from Market industry report and gain information on the trending factors that helps the business and strategy planners to plan ideal policies for their businesses and gain prominent position over the coming years. Industry players can also modify their existing policies and plan new policies according to the changing market scenario.

Major Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC., Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Air Liquide Medical Systems, and others.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ventilators are increasingly being used on patient who are experiencing breathing issues. Starting from mild symptoms to severe or progressive symptoms, the ventilators have become an essential part of the hospitals and other healthcare settings where the Coronavirus patients are being treated. Ventilators are also used on patients suffering from drug overdose, lung infection, polio, collapsed lungs, myasthenia gravis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), stroke, pneumonia, premature lung development (in infants), and upper spinal cord injuries, and more.

