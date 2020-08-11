Ventilator Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Ventilator Industry

Description

The global ventilator market is predicted to reach US$3 billion in 2024 recording growth at a CAGR of 16.48% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the market is supported by various factors like increasing healthcare spending, rising air pollution, growing obese population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The market is expected to experience certain trends like increasing diabetic population and expanding geriatric population. Certain challenges like decline in the cigarette consumption and ventilator associated pneumonia restrained the market growth.

The global ventilator market by type can be segmented into the following: non-invasive and invasive. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by non-invasive segment. The market by mobility can be segmented into the following categories: intensive and portable. The dominant share of the market was held by intensive segment. The global ventilator market by mode can be segmented into the following: combined, volume and pressure, with the dominant share held by combined mode. The market by application can be segmented into the following: critical care and neonatal care. In 2019, critical care held the dominant share of the market.

The global ventilator market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (General Electric, ResMed, Philips, Air Liquide, Medtronic and BD) are also presented in detail.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ventilator market with potential impact of COVID-19.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

• Ventilator Manufacturers

• Hospitals

• End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Ventilator

1.2 Working of a Ventilator

1.3 Types of Ventilator

1.4 Drawbacks of Ventilator

1.5 Ventilator Controls

1.6 Modes of Ventilator

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

2.3 R&D Spending for Artificial Intelligence

2.4 The US Ventilator Production

2.5 Regional Impact

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Ventilator Market by Value

3.2 Global Ventilator Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Ventilator Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Non-Invasive Ventilator Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Non-Invasive Ventilator Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Invasive Ventilator Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Invasive Ventilator Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Ventilator Market by Mobility

3.4.1 Global Intensive Ventilator Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Intensive Ventilator Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Portable Ventilator Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Portable Ventilator Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Ventilator Market by Mode

3.6 Global Ventilator Market Value by Mode

3.7 Global Ventilator Market Value Forecast by Mode

3.8 Global Ventilator Market by Application

3.8.1 Global Critical Care Ventilator Market by Value

3.8.2 Global Critical Care Ventilator Market Forecast by Value

3.8.3 Global Neonatal Care Ventilator Market by Value

3.8.4 Global Neonatal Care Ventilator Market Forecast by Value

3.9 Global Ventilator Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Obese Population

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.3 Surge in Air Pollution

5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Expanding Surgical Procedure Volume

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Expanding Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease

5.2.3 Surging Geriatric Population

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Declining Cigarette Consumption

5.3.2 Ventilator-associated Pneumonia

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison – Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 General Electric

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 ResMed Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Philips

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Air Liquide

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Medtronic

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Types of Ventilator

Drawbacks of Ventilator

Controls of a Ventilator

Modes of Ventilator

Global COVID-19 Infected Cases (Jan’20 – Apr’20)

The US Ventilator Production (Feb’20 – May’20)

Global Ventilator Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Ventilator Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Ventilator Market by Type (2019)

Global Non-Invasive Ventilator Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Non-Invasive Ventilator Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Invasive Ventilator Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Invasive Ventilator Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Ventilator Market by Mobility (2019)

Global Intensive Ventilator Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Intensive Ventilator Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Portable Ventilator Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Portable Ventilator Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Ventilator Market by Mode (2019)

Global Ventilator Market Value by Mode (2015-2019)

Global Ventilator Market Value Forecast by Mode (2020-2024)

Global Ventilator Market by Application (2019)

Global Critical Care Ventilator Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Critical Care Ventilator Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Neonatal Care Ventilator Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Neonatal Care Ventilator Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Continued…

NOTE : Our final report have added the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry, Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.