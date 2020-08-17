Uveitis Treatment Market to Garner US$ 1,036.0 Million by 2027, Owing to Positive Outcomes in Clinical Trials

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Eye injury, inflammatory diseases, and exposure to toxic chemicals such as pesticides and acids used in manufacturing processes are some of the major causes of uveitis. Anterior uveitis is an inflammation of the middle part of the eye, which further includes the other vital part responsible for the vision such as iris, ciliary body, and other adjacent tissues.

Get FREE Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1094

The global uveitis treatment market is estimated to account for US$ 648.4 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1,036.0 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Drivers

Positive outcomes in clinical trials are expected to propel growth of the global uveitis treatment over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Alimera Sciences, Inc. announced three-year follow-up data from the Phase 3 clinical trial for ILUVIEN 190 micrograms intravitreal implant in applicator, for the prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Opportunities

R&D in uveitis is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global uveitis treatment over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, researchers from National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan, identified a novel role of reactive oxygen species in the pathogenesis of experimental autoimmune uveitis and suggested a potential antioxidant role for the treatment of autoimmune uveitis in the future.

Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Restraints

Insufficient funding for R&D in eye health is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, according to Peter McCluskey, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology and Eye Health, and Director of Save Sight Institute at the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney, (as reported to MI Vision, an ophthalmic journal, in July 2019), research grants from the National Health and Medical Research Council (Australia) are down from 30% to around 7%.

Key Takeaways:

The global uveitis treatment market was valued at US$ 605.7 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,036.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global uveitis treatment market during the forecast period include high prevalence of uveitis, and number of treatment options.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1094

Corticosteroids held dominant position in the global uveitis treatment market in 2019, accounting for 21.1% share in terms of value, followed by Monoclonal Antibodies and Antibiotics, respectively. Corticosteroids are a primary treatment options for treating uveitis, and can be administered via multiple routes such as topical, and oral.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing virtual conferences due to Covid-19. For instance, in June 2020, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Major players in the market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in March 2020, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. partnered with Arctic Vision, a company focused on developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmology therapies in China and Asia, under which Arctic Vision will get an exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis) in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) and South Korea.

Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global uveitis treatment market include Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Galapagos, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Tarsius Pharma, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., and pSivida Corp.

Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Key Developments

April 2020: Alimera Sciences, Inc. reported that international net revenue increased 23% to approximately US$ 7.5 million in Q1 2020, compared to approximately US$ 6.1 million for the same period during 2019, owing to growth in the company’s DME business in direct markets and the launches of ILUVIEN’s uveitis indication in Germany and the U.K. in the second half of 2019.

April 2020: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. and Bausch Health amended and revised their partnership for XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis), under which Bausch + Lomb has been granted exclusive options for the right to commercialize and develop XIPERE in Europe and the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, and South America and Mexico.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/3h3G1Nh

Segmentation

By Treatment Type Corticosteroids Immunosuppressant Monoclonal Antibodies Cycloplegic Agents Antibiotics Antivirals Antifungal Analgesics

By Disease Type Anterior Uveitis Posterior Uveitis Intermediate Uveitis Pan uveitis

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837