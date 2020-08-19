Topical Pain Relief Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis Report, 2020-2025

Topical Pain Relief Market delivers a succinct analysis of industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Topical Pain Relief Market Size and Value

Topical Pain Relief Market is valued at USD XX Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1250

Topical pain relievers are drugs which are administered directly to the skin’s epidermal layer in the area of pain or inflammation. Topical pain relievers are the second fastest-growing group of OTC medications. Design of new drug administration routes has centered on providing patients with ease of care without reducing the medication output such as these topical pain reliever. Topical pain relievers are intended to relieve pain which uses skin as a mechanism for drug delivery and primarily function at the targeted location and in the central nervous system. Topical pain relievers have the potential to deliver targeted drugs, steadily and progressively into the bloodstream by maintaining blood pressures constant. It helps a patient to continue taking chronic illness medicine for longer periods of time. For those who are unwilling to take drugs orally, topical pain relievers are a safe choice.

Topical pain relievers include drug administration such as NSAIDs, local anaesthetics, capsaicin, tricyclic antidepressants, ketamine, clonidine, opioids and cannabinoids. Many topical works by utilizing counterirritants such as menthol and camphor that activate sensory receptors in the skin and can block sensations of pain. Basically, instead of pain, individual feel the more pleasant sensation of cold or heat. Combined with the physical act of rubbing them in, these topical pain relievers also helpto relax the muscles and improve circulation to the affected region. Such medications come in the form of creams, foams, gels, roll-ons, sprays, sticks and patches.

The global topical pain relief market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, type, formulation, distribution channel and region and country level. On the basis of therapeutic class, the global topical pain relief market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. Based on type, the topical pain relief market is classified into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief. On the basis of formulation, the global topical pain relief market is segmented into creams, foams, gels, roll-ons, sprays, sticks and patches. On the basis of distribution channel, the global topical pain relief market is segmented into pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce and retail & grocery stores.

The regions covered in global topical pain relief market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global topical pain relief marketsub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Topical Pain Relief Companies

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sanofi S.A.

Topical BioMedics, Inc.

AdvaCare Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nestle S.A. Troy Healthcare, LLC

Emami Group

Chattem, Inc.

Exzell Pharma

Performance Health Technologies, Inc.

others.

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1250

Topical Pain Relief News

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Received US Patent for Dynapar QPS

News: On 20 May 2020,Ahmedabad based Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has been patented by the U.S. for its innovative non-aqueous diclofenac topical solution patent office that is sold under the Dynapar QPS name. Dynapar QPS approved by DCGI as a medication for pain in osteoarthritis is the only topical pain reliever approved by DCGI for this condition based on positive results from a clinical trial. Furthermore, Dynapar QPS is approved for all types of musculoskeletal pain such as backache, neck pain, knee pain etc. Dynapar QPS is a novel formula for pain relief that provides fast, powerful and long-lasting pain relief at the pain site upon administration. Publications in authoritative medical journals indicate 5 times greater penetration of the pain reliever Diclofenac through the skin relative to other topically used formulations of diclofenac. Company said it offers a controlled delivery of drugs and thus only 16 mg diclofenac has to be applied topically at the pain site. Approximately 40 % of this goes into the tissue which produces a sufficient concentration of Diclofenac to control the inflammation.

Topical Pain Relief Market Dynamics

The key factor responsible for the growth of the topical pain relief market is increase in prevalence of arthritis and other bone-related conditions. Arthritis is a chronic health condition that affects more than 350 million people in the global population and is a leading cause of disability.

According to Global RA Network around 1 % of the world’s population lives with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), with at least double the number of women affected as men. WHO estimates that more than 23 million people live with rheumatoid arthritis.Every year 41 people out of 100,000 were diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers predict that at some point in their lives as many as 80 % of the population will experience a back problem. According to global Spine Journal, worldwide approximately 266 million that is nearly 3.63 %of people were found to have degenerative spine disease and low back pain annually.

Another factor which drives thetopical pain relief market is growing number of geriatric population. As with the age pain and bone related problems increases which grow the demand for pain relief solutions. There are about 8.6 % of people aged 65 and over in 2017, according to the World Bank, while the figure increases upto 9 % in 2019. According to WHO in 2018, number of people with age 80 or older was about 125 million. While, WHO estimated that proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will almost double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Factors such as topical pain relief medications may cause irritated skin and have a strong scent or unpleasant odor may hinders topical pain relief market development. Conversely, the emergence of an online therapy platform and high potential in untapped markets in the developing economies will create new opportunities for topical pain relief market over the forecast period.

Topical Pain Relief Market Analysis

North America dominate the global topical pain relief market owing to understanding of the adverse effects of systematic drug administration, rise in the number of people living with arthritis and other bone-related conditions drive the region’s demand. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, 30 million US people suffered from osteoarthritis and there are about 1.3 million people diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Around 16 % of the U.S. population in 2018 was 65 years of age or older, according to mid-year projections of the U.S. population Census office.

The Asia Pacific is the expected to emerge as the fastest-growing topical pain relief market due tobecause of the increase in the prevalence of arthritis and other bone-related, growing number of geriatric population as well as increased investments by various multinationals. Eastern and South-East Asia was home to the largest number of the world’s older population, accounting for 37% or 260 million people.

Key Benefits for Topical Pain Relief Market Reports –

Global topical pain relief market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global topical pain relief market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global topical pain relief market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global topical pain relief market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Complete Report Details @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/topical-pain-relief-market-size

Topical Pain Relief Market Segmentation –

Topical Pain Relief Market:By Therapeutic Class

Non-Opioids

Opioids

Topical Pain Relief Market: By Type

Prescription Pain Relief

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relief

Topical Pain Relief Market: By Formulation

Creams

Foams

Gels

Roll-Ons

Sprays

Sticks

Patches

Topical Pain Relief Market: By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Retail and Grocery Stores

Topical Pain Relief Market: By Regional &Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Topical Pain Relief Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Topical Pain Relief Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Topical Pain Relief Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3. Chapter – Global Topical Pain Relief Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Global Topical Pain Relief Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Topical Pain Relief Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

About Us:

We Publish Market Research Reports & Business Insights Produced by Highly Qualified And Experienced Industry Analysts. Our Research Reports Are Available In A Wide Range Of Industry Verticals Including Aviation, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Ict, Construction, Chemicals And Lot More. Brand Essence Market Research Report Will Be Best Fit For Senior Executives, Business Development Managers, Marketing Managers, Consultants, Ceos, Cios, Coos, And Directors, Governments, Agencies, Organizations And Ph.D. Students.

Contact US At: +44-2038074155 Or Mail US At Sales@Brandessenceresearch.Com

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com

Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Other Related report:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bioinformatics-service-market-share-current-trends-and-research-development-report-to-2025-cagr-151-2020-08-19?tesla=y