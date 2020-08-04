TIGERTRIEVER XL Cleared in EU to Remove Large Stroke Clots

Israel’s Rapid Medical has won European regulatory clearance to introduce its TIGERTRIEVER XL device for removing large ischemic stroke-causing clots from intracranial vessels. The company calls its line of devices “stentrievers,” as these look and operate similar to stents but can retrieve clots out of the body.

Clot removed from the brain of the first stroke patient treated with Tigertriever XL at Bochum University Hospital

The TIGERTRIEVER XL can be used to remove clots as big as 9 mm in diameter and 53 mm in length, all via a standard 0.02 internal diameter microcatheter. The company’s CE marked TIGERTRIEVER 13 can go into arteries as narrow as 1 mm and there are stentrievers from Rapid Medical to cover all vessel sizes between the TIGERTRIEVER XL and TIGERTRIEVER 13.

“TIGERTRIEVER XL is a very important addition to the ischemic stroke market,” said Dr. Sebastian Fischer, a senior Interventional Neuroradiologist at Bochum University Hospital, Germany, in Rapid Medical’s announcement. “For the first time, we have a tool that can be adjusted to these dimensions and is dedicated to retrieve large clot loads. This is an important addition to our current tool set, since it can potentially reduce the number of passes required to remove large stroke-causing clots, for example, in the internal carotid artery.”

“TIGERTRIEVER XL is another example of our powerful technology that adjusts to the vessel diameter for full clot removal in the treatment large vessel occlusion,” added Ronen Eckhouse, CEO of Rapid Medical. “TIGERTRIEVER XL compliments TIGERTRIEVER 13, the smallest stentriever available today, and the only stentriever indicated for distal vessel occlusion. The TIGERTRIEVER portfolio now allows surgeons to treat ischemic stroke in the majority of vessels where it occurs.”

Product page: TIGERTRIEVER

Via: Rapid Medical