Things to Know About Addiction

No single factor has been identified as the cause of addiction. For example, addiction may be caused by genetics, family history, mental disorders, trauma and social pressure. Addiction requires a comprehensive treatment program. However, before pursuing addiction treatment in Lexington, here are a few things you should know about addiction.

It’s an Incurable Disease

Addiction is a brain disease. Therefore, addicts are not bad or weak people, as the stereotype suggests. In addition, addiction has no cure. Some may think that completing drug rehabilitation will “fix” the issue, but recovery requires a lifelong commitment. Every day, addicts must make many choices not to submit to their addictions. Therefore, after individuals get sober, they must make consistent choices to live sober.

Lonely, But Not Alone

Because addiction causes pleasure-producing hormones to flood the brain. In many cases, these individuals’ brains no longer produce these hormones without their drug of choice. Therefore, addicts may not feel normal when they are sober.

In addition, those with addictions often seclude themselves from their loved ones. They may even separate themselves from their long-time friends. They may not even spend time with other addicts. Therefore, these individuals often feel lonely, which may affect their emotions, exacerbating their problem.

However, addicts do not suffer alone. Often, their loved ones suffer right along with them. Many times, these individuals also need counseling to help them deal with their loved one’s addiction.

In addition, due to the significant number of people addicted to substances and other unhealthy activities, most communities offer 12-step meetings and rehabilitation programs. Therefore, these individuals can find help if they seek it.

Substitute Addictions

Because addiction is a disease, substance abusers may become addicted to just about anything. For example, individuals may become addicted to food, sex, gambling, the internet, hoarding or any number of other activities. This means that it is very easy to substitute one addiction for another.

Recovery Requirements

Addiction recovery requires that addicts take action. Addicts may grieve their addiction loss, but they must actively let it go. They must also do more than intend to recover. Each day, they may take small actions toward their recovery, such as walking or adopting a hobby and focusing on that activity when they feel the desire to imbibe.

Lifestyle changes are a requirement. For example, not only will substance abuse activities and peers change, their thought processes, the places they go and how they deal with emotions must also change. However, individuals should address one major positive change at a time.

Overcoming addiction requires more than just strong willpower, and treating underlying mental health challenges will not eliminate addictions. Therefore, recovery may involve group and individual therapy, education, medical and psychological treatments for the addiction and co-occurring disorders and nutrition and exercise programs. Individuals with a religious affiliation may choose faith-based recovery options.

Although addiction may result in death, recovery should not be pursued without supervision because the withdrawal is very painful and may also be fatal.

Addicts do not have character disorders; they are not inherently bad people. However, they need comprehensive help with their incurable disease. Addiction recovery has no quick fix; it requires a complete recovery plan and life-long commitment.