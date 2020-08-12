TEQ expands total solution approach to serve high-quality packaging to growing customer base across Europe and the US

Leading thermoformer TEQ has rebranded its business having previously been known as Plastique across Europe, and TEQ Thermoform Engineered Quality more widely.

The business, which was recently acquired by Sonoco, is now able to offer a complete range of cleanroom-manufactured and injection-moulded packaging to the medical, pharmaceutical and commercial sectors.

Alongside TEQ, which operates two European sites, in the UK and Poland, Netherlands-based Sonoco Plastics produces millions of injection-moulded parts with high optical properties for use in diagnostic and clinical chemistry instruments.

In the US, TEQ has three thermoforming facilities and one extrusion operation. With more than 50 locations across the world, TEQ, a Sonoco Company is now part of a truly global packaging business.

“With 75 years of combined experience and operating more than 30 thermoforming lines, TEQ has world-class facilities that will see us continue leading from the front in innovative packaging solutions,” says Anne-Sophie Belamine, TEQ’s European Sales Director.

As customers work to address critical health requirements associated with Covid-19, TEQ continues to offer a range of high-quality medical packaging solutions.

The company’s specially commissioned Class 7 and 8 cleanroom facilities in Nottingham, UK and Poznan, Poland are both certified to ISO 13485: 2016. This enables TEQ to meet medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers’ most rigorous packaging requirements.

TEQ’s medical packaging range includes clamshells, dosage cups, trays, tubs, lids and sterile barrier blisters. The company also manufactures custom thermoformed handling trays, including dry powder inhalers, auto-injectors, injection-moulded components, pre-filled syringes and pharmaceutical bottles.

The company also produces recyclable, moulded-pulp-fibre packaging under the Fibrepak brand for commercial customers.

“At the heart of our business is a team of talented experts all driven to exceed our customers’ expectations in everything we do,” adds Belamine. “From our state-of-the-art technology, to our many years of experience, to the quality of the partners we work with, we have what it takes to deliver on time, on budget, and with unequaled precision.”