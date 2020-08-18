Telehealth Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled Telehealth Market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Telehealth refers to the remote delivery of clinical and non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. These technologies mainly include video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic data transmission, remote patient monitoring (RPM), etc. Telehealth solutions offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, self-management services, medical training, etc. Furthermore, these solutions also help in conducting administrative meetings, along with imparting medical education via information and communication technologies (ICT).

Market Trends

The high prevalence of chronic diseases has led to the global adoption of telehealth systems for online consultation pertaining to consultation and treatment. Moreover, the demand for these systems is further fostered by the rising geriatric population, along with growing need for home monitoring devices. Additionally, several technological advancements, coupled with the emergence of health monitoring smartphone applications, are also bolstering the market growth. The increasing penetration of smart devices and wearables to track blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, etc., has further augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments in the field of medical sciences, along with the rapid upgradation of telecommunication technologies, are subjected to strengthen the telehealth market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Telehealth Market 2020-2025: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Aerotel Medical Systems

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric),

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Teladoc Health Inc.

The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user and region



Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions

Others

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Cloud-Based and Web-based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Teleconsultation and Telementoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Tele-ICU

Tele-Psychiatry

Tele-Dermatology

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

