Survey: Impact Of Covid-19 On Retail Clinics Market | Top Key Players are Aurora Health Care, RediClinic

Global Retail Clinics Market is anticipated to grow at a 18.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2030

Retail clinics are the cost-efficient and convenient option to the doctors and their services. They are also an ideal alternative to the hospital emergency departments that are significantly priced, sometimes not affordable every patient. Retail clinics are hence, the medical facilities in grocery stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets. These types of clinics offer extended weekend services and evening hours, short waiting time for patients, and walk-in availability. However, as compared to hospitals and clinics, this medical facility offers treatment to limited heath conditions, such as minor injuries and infections like cold, fever, bumps, rashes, and scrapes and offer vaccination and preventive care to patients. Retail health clinics generally employ physicians and certified nurse practitioners. The prices charged for treatments are transparent and fixed.

The main objective of retail health clinics is to improve and transform the healthcare access. Retail clinics are more popular in the United States. Their attractive features are the key reasons for the growth of these clinics. They aim to offer services available in urgent care centers like treating of sprain or strain, x-ray services, and treating nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. These clinics generally charge fixed price for specific services that help patients manage their finances in a better way.

Major Key Players:

Aurora Health Care, RediClinic, The Kroger Co., CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Bellin Health, NEXtCARE, HEALTHCARE WORKS, INC. Urgent Care MSO, LLC, among others.

Retail Clinics Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Vaccination, Point-Of-Care and Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay

By Operator:

Pharmacies/Big Box Retailers, Hospital Operated and Private Owners

By Location:

Retail Store, Drugstore Chain and Standalone Drugstore

Table of Content

1 Introduction of Retail Clinics Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Retail Clinics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Retail Clinics Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 Retail Clinics Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 Retail Clinics Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 Retail Clinics Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia –Pacific

8.4 Rest of world

