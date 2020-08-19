Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, Share | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2020-2025

The latest research report on Stem Cell Therapy Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Size

Stem Cell Therapy Market is valued at USD 9.32 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 16.51 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Scope of Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cells therapy also known as regenerative medicine therapy, stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells toprevent or treat the condition or disease. Stem cell are the special type of cells those differentiated from other type of cell into two defining characteristics including the ability to differentiate into a specialized adult cell type and perpetual self-renewal. Under the appropriate conditions in the body or a laboratorystem cells are capable to build every tissue called daughter cells in the human body; hence these cells have great potential for future therapeutic uses in tissue regeneration and repair. Among stem cell pluripotent are the type of cell that can become any cell in the adult body, and multipotent type of cell are restricted to becoming a more limited population of cells.

The stem cell therapy has been used to treat people with conditions including leukemia and lymphoma, however this is the only form of stem-cell therapy which is widely practiced.Prochymal are another stem-cell therapy was conditionally approved in Canada in 2012 for the treatment of acute graft-vs-host disease in children those are not responding to steroids.Nevertheless, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is the only established therapy using stem cells. This therapy involves the bone marrow transplantation.

Stem cell therapy market report is segmented based on type, therapeutic application, cell source and by regional & country level. Based upon type, stem cell therapy market is classified intoallogeneic stem cell therapy market and autologous market.

Based upon therapeutic application, stem cell therapy market is classified intomusculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, gastrointestinal diseases and other applications. Based upon cell source, stem cell therapy market is classified intoadipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells, cord blood/embryonic stem cells and other cell sources

The regions covered in this stem cell therapy market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market ofstem cell therapy is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Companies

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

MEDIPOST

Anterogen, Ltd.

Cynata

Pharmicell

Cytori Therapeutics

HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l.

JCR Pharmaceuticals

NuVasive

RTI Surgical

STEMCELL Technologies

BIOTIME, Osiris Therapeutics

Human Longevity

Advanced Cell Technology

Promethera Biosciences

Mesoblastand AlloSource

others.

Stem Cell Therapy News:

Vertex to Acquire Semma Therapeutics with a Goal of Developing Curative Cell-Based Treatments for Type 1 Diabetes

News: On September03, 2019,Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced the definitive agreement to acquire Semma Therapeutics, deal is closed at USD 950.Semma Therapeutics is the privately held biotechnology company pioneering the use of stem cell-derived human islets as a potentially curative treatment for type 1 diabetes and currently it has two major scientific advances including the ability to produce large quantities of functional human pancreatic beta cells and a novel device which encapsulates and protects these cells from the immune system. Vertexaims to develop effective and potentially curative cell therapy options for people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, acquisition of Semma Therapeutics will help Vertex Pharmaceuticals to develop therapeutic for the diabetes 1.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Dynamics –

Rising spend on research and development activities in the research institutes and biotech industries driving the growth of the stem cell therapy market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2010, U. S. based Augusta University initiated Phase I clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a single, autologous cord blood stem infusion for treatment of cerebral palsy in children.

The study is estimated to complete in July 2020. Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases creating the demand of stem cell therapy. For instance, as per the international diabetes federation, in 2019, around 463 million population across the world were living with diabetes; by 2045 it is expected to rise around 700 million. Among all 79% of population with diabetes were living in low- and middle-income countries. These all factors are fuelling the growth of market over the forecast period. On the other flip, probabilities of getting success is less in the therapeutics by stem cell may restrain the growth of market. Nevertheless, Advancement of technologies and government initiative to encourage research in stem cell therapy expected to create lucrative opportunity in stem cell therapy market over the forecast period.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the stem cell therapy market due increasing adoption rate of novel stem cell therapies fueling the growth of market in the region. Additionally, favorable government initiatives have encouraging the regional market growth. For instance, government of Canada has initiated Strategic Innovation Fund Program, in which gov will invests in research activities carried out for stem cell therapies. In addition, good reimbursing scheme in the region helping patient to spend more on health. Above mentioned factors are expected to drive the North America over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to rising awareness of benefits of stem cell therapies among the population. In addition, increasing collaboration between industry-academia to initiate research and development in the stem cell therapy expected to create the huge growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the report of Pharma Focus Asia, members of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation collaborated with Life Sciences Innovation Forum to involve professionals having expertise in stem cell therapies from academia and research centers to promote developments in stem cell research which will foster regional market growth.

Key Benefits for Stem Cell Therapy Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation –

By Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application Musculoskeletal Disorders Wounds and Injuries Surgeries Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD) Other Applications

Autologous Market, By Application Wounds and Injuries Cardiovascular Diseases Gastrointestinal Diseases Other Applications



By Therapeutic Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Other Applications

By Cell Source

Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells

Other Cell Sources

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

