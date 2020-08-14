Sports Medicine Market Technological Growth and Industry Insights shows Massive Growth by 2030 | MIR

The global sports medicine market is estimated to be over US$ 5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include growing incidence of sports injuries, continuous developments of new products and treatment modalities, also the developments in regenerative medicine.Sports medicine is gaining importance with the increasing awareness regarding sports medicine furthermore research in various organizations and universities have also helped to create awareness. For instance, University of Canberra, is conducting high quality, innovative, internationally relevant medicine research in collaborations with various schools including Wingate Institute and Australian Ballet School.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Sports Medicine market are Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Berg, and RTI Surgical among others.

Sport injuries to propel the market growth

Increasing incidences of knee injuries caused in sports and constant wear and tear of muscle and tissue in sports athlete that require sports medicine are some of the major factor driving the growth of the sports medicine market. According to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, knees are the most regularly injured body parts in a game with almost 31.0% of all sports injuries are associated with the knees and almost 34.0% are associated with the head, neck and shoulder.

New products to showcase increasing demand

Some of the orthopedic products are expected to increasing the demand for sports medicine market such as the arthroscopy devices. Furthermore, many companies are collaborating with others to strengthen their portfolio. For instance, Stryker acquired Pivot Medical, which is a manufacturer of implants and hip surgical equipment, in 2014 to expand its product portfolio for sports medicine to develop new products in the hip surgery. The mergers and expansion are expected to provide new options with technological advancements boosting the market for sports medicines.

Sports Medicine Market Segmented as:

By Type:

Body Reconstruction Products

Body Support and Recovery Products

By Applications:

Knee,

Shoulder,

Spine,

Foot & Ankle,

Hip Injures

Decreased Budget allocation to sports is expected to restrict the market growth

Growth of sports medicine market is expected to slow down due to decreased budget allocation for sports. Furthermore, lack of reimbursement policies for academic sports injuries is expected to apply brakes on the market growth in coming years. However, the introduction of novel prosthetic and implant and development of performance monitoring or intensive care equipment are expected to create enough of opportunities in the market. Rising incidences of sports injuries in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and another region of the market is further leading to the market growth.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

1.To categorize and examine the worldwide Sports Medicine Market status and future figure comprising, manufacture, utilization, income, record and assumption.

2.To introduce the key Sports Medicine Market makers to the readers, manufacture, piece of the pie, income, SWOT analysis and improvement models in the years to come.

3.To divide categorization information by region, product type, manufacturers and applications, and end users.

4.To categorize the worldwide and major areas marketing potential and favored position, opportunities and challenges, limitations and threats.

5.To differentiate remarkable patterns, drivers, impacting factors, on the global scale and districts.

6.To purposely investigate each sub-segment regarding standalone development pattern and their contribution to the industry.

7.To categorize major advancements, for instance, understandings, developments, dispatching of new items, and mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study Historical Years – 2016 & 2017 Base Year – 2018 Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used for the Study Report Beneficiary List RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations of the Study Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario Snapshot Application Horizon Assessment

