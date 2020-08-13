MRFR predicts that the Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market 2020 Is Slated to mature at a CAGR 6.8% Through The Prognosis Period Of 2018–2023.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Highlights

The global specialty medical chairs market is projected to see exponential growth owing to the rising prevalence of obesity and a growing number of laparoscopic surgeries performed. Other primary factors, such as innovation in the field of healthcare and acceptance of progressive equipment by healthcare establishments, also drive the growth of the industry. In fact, the advent of technically developed and fully autonomous medical chairs is projected to provide attractive prospects for the industry. Key players offer tailor-made chairs to meet the needs of patients & clinicians in the examination and treatment of various diseases, thus driving market growth over the forecast period. Increasing reimbursement policies and the supporting regulatory framework are also fueling the overall market growth.

Factors including a shortage of qualified medical practitioners, however, are projected to limit demand growth during the forecast era. A growing number of patients who need diagnosis and evaluation favors demand growth.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Segmental Analysis

The global specialty medical chairs market is analyzed on the basis of product type and application.

The specialty medical chairs market, based on the product type, is divided into a treatment chair, examination chair, and rehabilitation chair.

Based on the application, the specialty medical chairs market is segmented into hospitals, extended medical units, and others.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Regional Overview

On a global basis, it is projected that the specialty medical chairs market in the Americas will dominate the industry during the forecast era. This growth can be attributed to an increase in the geriatric population and a well-developed reimbursement mechanism, which contributes to the overall revenue in this area. The North American region has a large share of the consumer economy. This is primarily due to factors such as the growing policy of reimbursement and enabling regulatory structure in developed nations that drive demand growth. In addition, the rising incidence of chronic diseases and high inpatient visits are also driving the development of the Specialty Medical Chairs market in North America. The growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders raises the consumer pool for these drugs and thus boosts the demand in this area. Growing the number of dental, ophthalmic, and ENT clinics throughout the United States and Canada is driving demand for specialty medical chairs. Moreover, the presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the geriatric population, high disposable incomes, and profound changes in lifestyle contribute to the overall growth of the industry.

Asia Pacific market is projected to rise at an accelerated rate due to the increasing geriatric population, suggesting a sizeable socioeconomic strain in this market. It is anticipated that an unprecedented increase in the older population will reduce the workforce and increase public health care spending in this region, thereby increasing the adoption of specialty medical chairs.

Driven by the growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders, Europe is projected to have the second-largest share in the specialty medical chairs industry, raising the customer pool for these products and thereby improving the demand in this region. Moreover, another business influencing force is the involvement of supporting foreign organizations which seek to assist developing countries in designing and adopting national strategies and policies. The presence of tremendous untapped opportunities, rising disposable income, and ongoing R&D activities by major players to develop innovative products are projected factors that will boost the market growth in the coming years.

Owing to the prevalence of economically diverse nations, the Middle East and Africa have the least share in the global specialty medical chairs industry and fewer policy interventions.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Competitive Dashboard

Some of the eminent players in the global specialty medical chairs market are Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, A-DEC, Inc, ACTIVEAID, Inc, PLANMECA OY, DentalEZ, Inc, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Danaher (KaVo Dental GmbH), Midmark Corp., Hill Laboratories Company, Invacare Corporation, Forest Dental Products, Inc., Marco, Rehab Seating Systems, Inc., and others.

