Smart Medical Devices Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

Overview

Smart Medical Devices Market Overview

Smart medical devices are connected electronic devices that are intended for enhancing patient care by collecting real-time patient data and effectively communicating with physicians over other connected devices. They are also capable of analyzing the health condition of patients. They enable medications become more precise and personalized. Based on product type, the Smart Medical devices market segmented into different diagnostics and monitoring devices, and therapeutic devices. The market is also categorized based on distribution channel and end use. The smart medical devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Smart Medical Devices Market Outlook

Smart medical devices are important tools used by physicians across the globe to monitor vital signs of various diseases. These devices have significantly reduced the workload of many healthcare providers by closely observing patient health and taking quick action against major changes in the readings. Among the product types, blood pressure monitors are estimated to record the highest CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period. Based on end-use, the home care segment dominates the market as it is reliable for patients to use the products according to their convenience. Online channel is the fastest-growing segment because of the availability of a wide range of products and strong inclination of consumers towards online purchasing through smartphones.

Segment by Type, the Smart Medical Devices market is segmented into

Blood Glucose Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Breath Analyzer

Medical Tricorder

Smart Clothing

Hearing Aid

Others

Segment by Application, the Smart Medical Devices market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Smart Medical Devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Smart Medical Devices market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Medical Devices Market Share Analysis

Smart Medical Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Smart Medical Devices by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Smart Medical Devices business, the date to enter into the Smart Medical Devices market, Smart Medical Devices product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Apple Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

NeuroMetrix Inc

Sonova

Zephyr Technology Corporation

Everist Genomics

Vital Connect

Philips Electronics

Sotera Wireless

Omron Corporation

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary



3 Market Size by Manufacturers



4 Smart Medical Devices Production by Regions



5 Smart Medical Devices Consumption by Region



6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)



7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)



8 Corporate Profiles



9 Smart Medical Devices Production Forecast by Regions



10 Smart Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region



11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis



13 Key Finding in The Global Smart Medical Devices Study



Continued………

