Smart Inhalers Market Is Expected to Grasp USD 445.40 million by 2027, at a CAGR Of 41.1% Says Fortune Business Insights™

The global smart inhalers market size is set to gain impetus from the rising utilization of digital technology in the field of healthcare devices. It is aiding in increasing the efficiency of drug delivery devices and is, in turn, speeding up the treatment procedures. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) – Based Smart Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) – Based Smart Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the smart inhalers market size was USD 28.62 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 445.40 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Smart Inhalers Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Adherium

Propeller Health

Cohero Health Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

3M Company

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Vectura Group

Others

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Acute Respiratory Ailments to Spur Growth

The Global Burden of Disease conducted a study in 2015. It states that between 1990 to 2015, the cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) upsurged by approximately 14.7%. It proves that the rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma worldwide is likely to propel the smart inhalation devices market growth during the forthcoming period. In addition to that, patients are nowadays inclining gradually towards connected drug delivery devices from the manual ones because of the former’s possession of superior properties. Coupled with this, the increasing focus of the masses on preventive care would contribute to the market growth. However, manual inhalers are still considered to be substitute products. It may obstruct growth.

Segment-

MDI- Based Smart Inhalers Segment to Lead Backed by Their Clinical Benefits

In terms of product, the market is segregated into metered dose inhaler (MDI)-based and dry powder inhaler (DPI)-based inhalers. Out of these, the MDI-based smart inhalers segment is set to lead by gaining the maximum digital inhalers market share in the coming years. These smart inhalers have several clinical benefits. They aid in assisting in controlling and monitoring the amount of drug to be supplied as per the patient’s requirements. Many industry giants are also conducting research and development activities to come up with innovative technologies to be equipped in the medical devices.

