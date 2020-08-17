Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Shift towards Homecare Devices & Telehealth During Pandemic to Incite Business, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global sleep apnea devices market size is predicted to reach USD 13.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes among the geriatric population have led to a surge in sleep apnea, which, in turn, will bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Therapeutic Devices, and Diagnostic Devices), By End User (Sleep Laboratories & Clinics, and Homecare & Other Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 7.81 billion in 2019.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Leading Players operating in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Oventus

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Natus Medical Incorporated

SomnoMed

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Braebon Medical Corporation

Other Players

Regional Analysis :

Rising Adoption of Innovative Therapeutics to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 3.77 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The favorable reimbursement policies will enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing adoption of advanced treatment devices will further foster growth in the region. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), an estimated 26% of the adult population in the U.S., was suffering from sleep apnea in 2018. Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about sleep apnea in the region. The increasing number of diagnostic tests along with the high adoption of advanced treatment devices will propel market in Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness an excellent growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising cases of sleep apnea.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Sleep Apnea, By Key Country/ Regions, 2019

Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Sleep Laboratories & Clinics Homecare & Other Settings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Sleep Laboratories & Clinics Homecare & Other Settings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Sleep Laboratories & Clinics Homecare & Other Settings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Sleep Laboratories & Clinics Homecare & Other Settings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Sleep Laboratories & Clinics Homecare & Other Settings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Sleep Laboratories & Clinics Homecare & Other Settings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Continued…

