Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2020 | Abbott Laboratories, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., GE Healthcare Inc………..

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global remote patient monitoring market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is an ambulatory healthcare system that uses digital technology to acquire medical and other health data about patients outside healthcare establishments. This information is then sent to healthcare professionals with the help of telehealth software applications installed on computers, smartphones or other hand-held devices to monitor the condition and improve the quality of care given to patients.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the sudden outburst of the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Healthcare providers worldwide are using RPM systems to track patients with moderate COVID-19 symptoms and offer prompt hospital-based care. This helps to free up hospital resources for treating more critical patients. Besides this, the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, along with the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions, is also boosting the demand for RPM. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative devices, improving healthcare infrastructure and rapid technological advancements are expected to create a significant impact on the market growth in the coming years.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSI Systems Inc.

Roche Holding AG

The report has segmented the market on the basis of device type, application, end-use and region.

Breakup by Device Type:

Blood Pressure Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Heart Rate Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Respiratory Monitor

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment and Monitoring

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

