Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2020 | Abbott Laboratories, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., GE Healthcare Inc………..

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global remote patient monitoring market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is an ambulatory healthcare system that uses digital technology to acquire medical and other health data about patients outside healthcare establishments. This information is then sent to healthcare professionals with the help of telehealth software applications installed on computers, smartphones or other hand-held devices to monitor the condition and improve the quality of care given to patients.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-patient-monitorning-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the sudden outburst of the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Healthcare providers worldwide are using RPM systems to track patients with moderate COVID-19 symptoms and offer prompt hospital-based care. This helps to free up hospital resources for treating more critical patients. Besides this, the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, along with the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions, is also boosting the demand for RPM. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative devices, improving healthcare infrastructure and rapid technological advancements are expected to create a significant impact on the market growth in the coming years.
Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Dexcom, Inc.
- GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- OSI Systems Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
The report has segmented the market on the basis of device type, application, end-use and region.
Breakup by Device Type:
- Blood Pressure Monitor
- Glucose Monitor
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Pulse Oximeters
- Respiratory Monitor
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Cancer Treatment
- Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment and Monitoring
- Diabetes Treatment
- Sleep Disorder Treatment
- Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-patient-monitorning-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Other Report by IMARC Group:
E-Commerce Market Research Report 2020-2025
Genomics Market Research Report 2020-2025
Project Portfolio Management Market Research Report 2020-2025
Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Research Report 2020-2025
Smart Grid Security Market Research Report 2020-2025
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group