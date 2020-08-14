Remdesivir Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Developments, SWOT Analysis by Global Top Companies – Hainan Haiyao, EVA PHARM, Cipla, Mylan

“Remdesivir Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030” suggests that global remdesivir market is expected to witness substantial CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

The factors contributing to the growth of remdesivir market include, rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and increasing government initiatives. The advantages of remdesivir observed during the trails such as shortened time of recovery by an average of four days is another key factor driving its demand. Agreements signed by Gilead with generic manufacturers to deliver treatment at a substantially lower cost in the developing countries is also anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, the possibility of shortage of the drug and the concerns related to the safety and efficacy of remdesivir amongst the patient population are some factors that are likely to hinder the market growth to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the Remdesivir Market are:

Gilead Sciences, Inc., BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd., EVA PHARM, Cipla Inc., Mylan N.V., Hetero, Ferozsons Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others.

The initial novel coronavirus outbreak in China led to COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has rapidly affected millions of lives worldwide thereafter. For instance, in U.S by the end of June 2020 there were approximately 3.1 million total cases with active cases being around 1.5 million. Rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to drive the growth of remdesivir market. Moreover, results from the NIAID study on patients hospitalized with COVID-19 showcased that remdesivir shortened time to recovery by an average of four days. This positive result is expected to spur its demand in the coming years.

The Remdesivir Market is segmented on the basis of Form, Patient Type, Application and region.

Major Form of Remdesivir Market covered are:

Lyophilized Powder

Concentrated Solution

Major Patient Type of Remdesivir Market covered are:

Pediatric Patient

Adult Patients

Major End Users of Remdesivir Market covered are:

Hospitals

Clinics

Moreover, amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increasing need for a drug that can be used for the treatment of patient with severe COVID-19. There are many companies that are striving to find the potential of different existing drugs that can be used to meet need of this situation. Remdesivir is one such investigational drug that has been given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by U.S.FDA, to be used for treating hospitalized adult & pediatric patients with suspected or laboratory confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19. The decision to give an EUA was done after a clinical trial by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed promising results. Such initiatives by the government owing to increasing need for a treatment medicine are anticipated to boost the remdesivir market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Remdesivir consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Remdesivir Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Remdesivir manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Remdesivir with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL REMDESIVIR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORM Lyophilized Powder Concentrated Solution GLOBAL REMDESIVIR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PATIENT TYPE Pediatric Patients Adult Patients GLOBAL REMDESIVIR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Clinics Others GLOBAL REMDESIVIR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Remdesivir Market Europe REMDESIVIR Market Asia Pacific REMDESIVIR Market Rest of the World (ROW) Remdesivir Market COMPANY PROFILES (Manufacturer/Licensed Companies) (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments) Gilead Sciences, Inc. BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co.,Ltd. Hainan Haiyao Co., Ltd. EVA PHARM Cipla Inc. Mylan N.V. Hetero. Ferozsons Laboratories. Zydus Cadila. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Other Players/Licensed Companies

*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

