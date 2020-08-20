Protein Sequencing Market to Reach $9.92 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

Increase in focus on target-based drug development and advancements in analytical techniques & mass spectrometry drive the global protein sequencing market.

“Protein Sequencing Market by Product and Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Analysis Products, Protein Sequencing Services, and Others), Technology (Mass Spectrometry, and Edman Degradation), and Application (Academia Research, Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.”

According to the report, the global protein sequencing industry garnered $5.39 billion in 2018, and is estimated to generate $9.92 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in focus on target-based drug development and advancements in analytical techniques & mass spectrometry drive the global protein sequencing market. However, scarcity of skilled labor and laboratory professionals hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in computational proteomics create new opportunities in the market.

Download Sample PDF of Report with Details of COVID-19 Impact Analysis@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5633

Covid-19 scenario:

The operations have been continued according to the guidance provided by the World Health Organization and the US and European Centers to Protein Sequencing manufacturing companies.

However, the supply chain of various products has been hampered due to the global lockdown.

Based on product & services, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the highest market share in the global protein sequencing market, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to contribute the highest share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to increase in usage of different types of kits, reagents, and others to carry out protein sequencing. However, the protein sequencing services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to surge in usage for research and development activities.

Based on technology, the Edman degradation segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share of the global protein sequencing market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in usage of the technique to decode peptide sequences. However, the mass spectrometry segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its ability to offer rapid, accurate sequencing in lesser time.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share based on revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the global protein sequencing market in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in sequencing platforms and rise in implementation of protein sequencing in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in awareness and surge in demand for protein sequencing.

For Purchase Enquiry at@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5633

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Bioinformatics Solutions Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Proteome Factory, Rapid Novor Inc., Selvita, SGS, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation

Similar Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Plasma Fractionation Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Veterinary Medicine Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2027

AR in Healthcare Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Bowel Management Systems market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.