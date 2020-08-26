Population Health Management Market to Grow at 19.9% CAGR to Reach $40.5 Billion

The global population health management (PHM) market size is predicted to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The rising shift from fee-for-service (FFS) to a value-based payment (VBP) in healthcare will have a positive impact on the population health management (PHM) market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment (VBP) and its holistic approach, which allows clinical outcomes and reimbursement from insurance companies. Thus, the shift from conventional fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to value-based payment (VBP) reimbursement will enable speedy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the effective accessibility of population health management over diverse specialties and various healthcare institutions will boost the population health management (PHM) market trends.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Population Health Management Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Population Health Management Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Population Health Management Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Competitive Landscape :

Agreement Between Geisinger and Cerner to Foster Growth

The focus by key players to launch innovative new population health management software and solutions will create new opportunities for the population health management (PHM) market revenue in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2019, Geisinger, a regional health care provider and Cerner, an American supplier of health information technology solutions, services, devices, and hardware announced a ten-year agreement to expand the use of HealtheIntent platform for improved outcomes and diverse delivery network. Furthermore, Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer and Founding Director of the Steele Institute for Healthcare Innovation at Geisinger, said in a statement, “Expanding our relationship with Cerner and leveraging its capabilities across our health network will help create a better, seamless experience for our clinicians and help improve the personalized care we provide patients.” He further added, “we expect to see continued and significant growth over the next decade as we work together toward innovation that shapes the future of health care.”

Regional Analysis

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 13.84 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and greater adoption of healthcare IT. The presence of major market players and their products in the region will aid growth in North America. The rising awareness among the patient population towards population health management and home healthcare will enable growth in North America. The market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth owing to the lower initial adoption and of population health management. However, increasing advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure coupled with increasing number of specialty and multi-chain hospitals in Asia Pacific will boost growth in the region.

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@

