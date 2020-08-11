Plasma Fractionation Market 2020 Global Analysis, Top Leading Players, Challenges, Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Size, Share and Forecast 2026

The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 38.65 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing research activities associated with plasma fractionation and its use in the treatment of critical diseases will bode well for the companies operating in the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,), and Geography Forecast 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 24.07 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Key Players Operating in The Plasma Fractionation Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

CSL

Baxter

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma

Grifols, S.A.

Biotest AG

Shire

LFB

Other prominent players

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Research Activities Associated with Plasma Fractionation Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant. The increasing research activities associated with the use of plasma fractionation in the treatment of critical diseases will aid the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the plasma fractionation market in North America was worth USD 10.08 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth owing to increasing adoption of plasm fractionation techniques in several healthcare institutes across the countries such as China and India.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Number of Plasma Collection Centers for Key Countries

Plasma Fractionation Capacity & Capacity Utilization Rate for Key Players

Cost Breakdown of Plasma Fractionation for Key Players

Regional Distribution of Plasma Fractionation Throughput

Global Plasma Fractionation Market (in volume)

Distribution of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market (in volume) by Region

Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases (Key Indications) by Key Countries Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Albumin Immunoglobulin Intravenous Immunoglobulin Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Coagulation Factors Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen concentrates Others Protease Inhibitors Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Immunology & Neurology Hematology Critical Care Pulmonology Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Research Laboratories Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….

