Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of top Key Player Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database

The global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market is studied in great detail in the new research report, which provides the readers with an accurate overview of the market’s historical growth patterns and further provides studied forecasts regarding the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers and restraints operating on the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market are also analyzed in the report to give readers a clear idea of what is driving and holding back the market, respectively. Key tactics and competitive strategies used major players are also analyzed in the competitive analysis section of the report, which profiles major market players in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market’s competitive landscape and dynamics.

This report focuses on the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

CVS Health (CVS)

Express Scripts

OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Prime Therapeutics

Medimpact Healthcare

Magellan Health

BC/BS

Vidalink

Sea Rainbow

Cachet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

commercial health plans

self-insured employer plans

Medicare Part D plans

Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

state government employee plans

Market segment by Application, split into

Mail-order Pharmacy Services

Non-mail Pharmacy Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 commercial health plans

1.4.3 self-insured employer plans

1.4.4 Medicare Part D plans

1.4.5 Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

1.4.6 state government employee plans

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Mail-order Pharmacy Services

1.5.3 Non-mail Pharmacy Services

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry

1.6.1.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 CVS Health (CVS)

13.1.1 CVS Health (CVS) Company Details

13.1.2 CVS Health (CVS) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 CVS Health (CVS) Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.1.4 CVS Health (CVS) Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 CVS Health (CVS) Recent Development

13.2 Express Scripts

13.2.1 Express Scripts Company Details

13.2.2 Express Scripts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Express Scripts Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.2.4 Express Scripts Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Express Scripts Recent Development

13.3 OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

13.3.1 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Company Details

13.3.2 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.3.4 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Recent Development

13.4 Humana Pharmacy Solutions

13.4.1 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Company Details

13.4.2 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.4.4 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Recent Development

13.5 Prime Therapeutics

13.5.1 Prime Therapeutics Company Details

13.5.2 Prime Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Prime Therapeutics Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.5.4 Prime Therapeutics Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Prime Therapeutics Recent Development

13.6 Medimpact Healthcare

13.6.1 Medimpact Healthcare Company Details

13.6.2 Medimpact Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Medimpact Healthcare Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.6.4 Medimpact Healthcare Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Medimpact Healthcare Recent Development

13.7 Magellan Health

13.7.1 Magellan Health Company Details

13.7.2 Magellan Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Magellan Health Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.7.4 Magellan Health Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Magellan Health Recent Development

13.8 BC/BS

13.8.1 BC/BS Company Details

13.8.2 BC/BS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 BC/BS Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.8.4 BC/BS Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 BC/BS Recent Development

13.9 Vidalink

13.9.1 Vidalink Company Details

13.9.2 Vidalink Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Vidalink Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.9.4 Vidalink Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Vidalink Recent Development

13.10 Sea Rainbow

13.10.1 Sea Rainbow Company Details

13.10.2 Sea Rainbow Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Sea Rainbow Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

13.10.4 Sea Rainbow Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Sea Rainbow Recent Development

13.11 Cachet

10.11.1 Cachet Company Details

10.11.2 Cachet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cachet Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

10.11.4 Cachet Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cachet Recent Development

Continued…

