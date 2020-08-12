Pharmacy Automation Market will Increase at 8.60% CAGR By 2025, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities, Global Industry Size, Share, Technology Advancement, Strategies, Sales Revenue, Regional Statistics

Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis

Global pharmacy automation market is predicted to touch USD 6820.73 million at a healthy 8.60% CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Pharmacy automation comprises automatic processes to handle and dispense medications. This also includes counting small objects, mixing and calculating liquids and powders for compounding, updating, and tracing records in the database and inventory management. Automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated medication dispensing systems, and others are the different pharmacy automation product types that have wide applications in retail pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, and inpatient pharmacies.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC By Considering the COVID-19 impact on Global Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8775

Various factors are propelling the global pharmacy automation market growth. According to the latest MRFR report, such factors include rising geriatric population, decentralization of pharmacies, technological advances by market players, and growing need for minimizing medication errors.

On the contrary, improper storage practices in pharmacies, misunderstanding from similar labels, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are factors which may limit the global pharmacy automation market growth over the forecast period.

Pharmacy Automation Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global pharmacy automation market based on end user and product type.

By product type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated medication dispensing systems, and others. Of these, the automated medication dispensing systems segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its advantages over other systems, ideal use of space, and enhanced inventory management. This segment is further segmented into decentralized automated dispensing systems and centralized automated dispensing systems. The automated packaging & labeling systems are further segmented into automated multidose packaging and labeling systems and automated unit-dose packaging and labeling systems.

By end user, the global pharmacy automation market is segmented into retail pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, and inpatient pharmacies. Of these, the inpatient pharmacies will dominate the market over the forecast period. Growing need to augment the accuracy and efficiency of pharmacies is adding to the growth of the segment.

Pharmacy Automation Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global pharmacy automation market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of hospitals, rise in healthcare laboratories in the US, high expenditure on healthcare, and rising adoption of latest technologies in the healthcare industry are adding to the global pharmacy automation market growth in the region.

The global pharmacy automation market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising chronic disorders, increasing use of new technologies in the healthcare domain, and the presence of a well-established & strong pharmaceutical industry are adding to the global pharmacy automation market growth in the region.

The global pharmacy automation market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The flourishing pharmaceutical industry, burgeoning demand in the healthcare sector, and increasing per capita disposable income are adding to the global pharmacy automation market growth in the region.

The global pharmacy automation market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for limited developments in the healthcare industry and limited access to healthcare facilities.

Pharmacy Automation Market Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global pharmacy automation market report include Yuyama Co., Ltd, KUKA AG, Cerner Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Scriptpro LLC, RxSafe, LLC, Omnicell Inc., Arxium Inc., Parata Systems, and Capsa Healthcare. Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay ahead in the competition, such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and others.

Table Of Contents



1. REPORT PROLOGUE



2. MARKET INTRODUCTION



2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3.1. Overview

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

…TOC Continued

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET SYNOPSIS, 2019–2025

TABLE 2 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY END USER, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY REGION, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA: PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA: PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY END USER, 2019–2025 (USD MILLION)

…Continued

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 2 MARKET STRUCTURE FOR THE GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET

FIGURE 3 MARKET DYNAMICS FOR THE GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2018 (%)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE, BY END USER, 2018 (%)

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE, BY REGION, 2018 (%)

…Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pharmacy-automation-market-8775

For More See Related Topic Videos @

Fertility Services Market Insights 2019-2025

Clear Aligners Market Insights 2019-2025

Chemotherapy Market Insights 2019-2024



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.