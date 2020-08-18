Peripheral Artery Disease Market to Reach $5.71 Billion by 2027

Growing number of patients and growing aging population globally drive the growth of the global peripheral artery disease market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global peripheral artery disease market generated $3.52 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.71 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Rise in number of patients across the globe and surge in aging population across the European countries drive the growth of the global peripheral artery disease market.However,stringent approval process of government for stents restrainsthe market growth. Furthermore,surge in cases of diabetes across the developing economies such as China and India is expected to provide new opportunities to market playersin the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic,the lockdown across the various countries led to the closure of outpatient activities and prevented early observation of the disease.

Many regions have been affected significantly by the pandemic. In these regions,the government directives or hospital guidelines have restrained vascular procedures. These procedures have been carried out only in life or limb salvaging cases only.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global peripheral artery disease market based ontype and region.

Based on type, the peripheral stents segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting fornearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, theplaque modification devicessegmentis estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region,North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting fornearly two-fifths of the total market sharein 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However, Asia-Pacificisexpected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories,Cardinal Health, Inc.,Cook Medical, Becton,Dickinson and Company,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Terumo Corporation,Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Biotronik.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019-2027 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2020-2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Type Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

