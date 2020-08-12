Particle Counter Market is Predicted to Hit USD 168.2 Million, At a CAGR of 7.1% By 2025, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Growth, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies

Particle Counter Market Analysis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global particle counter market size is estimated to cross USD 168.2 million at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The report discusses the key trends in the global particle counter market in the COVID-19 pandemic context. The report contains a thorough overview of the industry’s different facets that are likely to be impacted by the pandemic.

A particle counter is a tool for monitoring the quality of indoor air in order to evaluate the concentration of particles in the air in cleanrooms and workplaces. This device does not classify which types of dust particles are present in the air but will determine how many airborne particles of a specific size are present in the environment.

Particle Counter Market Dynamics

The growing pharmaceutical industry will foster the development of the particle counter market in the forecast period. Increasing R&D in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to meet rising needs for the treatment of various chronic diseases is fueling the growth of the particle counter industry. For example, according to a report, the US pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry invested USD 102 billion on research and development in 2015. In addition, as per the National Institute for Health Research, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has spent more than USD 4.46 billion in R&D in the United Kingdom alone, finding breakthroughs in conditions such as cancer, dementia and rare genetic diseases.

However, the high cost of particle counters and the technological limitations of particle counters impede the development of the global particle counters market.

Particle Counter Market Segmentation

The global market for particle counter market has been segmented into product type, technology, modularity, and end-user.

By product type, the global market for particle counter market has been segmented into airborne particle counters and liquid particle counters. Airborne particle counters are commonly used to monitor signs of cleanroom air contamination, and, in most situations, particle count data are used to make essential process decisions on cleanroom certifications. Such airborne particle counters operate on the principle of light scattering. They use a very bright light source to illuminate the particles. Liquid particle counting is used to calculate the size and distribution of the particles in a liquid or solid sample. This particle counter operates by irradiating a liquid sample with a laser diode and by measuring the scattered light. The properties of the scattered light are related to the size of the particles. The particle size is then calculated, and the number of particles present in each size range is determined. Aviation & space exploration, heavy machinery, and automotive manufacturing are areas where particle control in hydraulic systems plays a significant role.

By technology, the global market for particle counter market has been segmented into online particle counters, offline particle counters. Online/Inline measurement systems are designed to be connected directly to stationary continuous or periodic monitoring systems or used as mobile monitoring solutions in hydraulic and lubrication systems. Offline particle counters use minerals as operating fluids, and their compact size makes them most suitable for on-site applications. Such particle counters are commonly used for automated measurement and display of particulate contamination, moisture, and temperature levels in different hydraulic fluids.

By modularity, the global particle counter market has been segmented into portable particle counters, remote particle counters, handheld particle counters. The portable particle counter retains the bulk of the modularity segment due to the high rate of adoption of these systems worldwide. Portable particle counters are easy to use and are built to save time and money. The demand for portable particle counters is increasing rapidly in the aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries. Remote Particle counters are suitable for monitoring large cleanrooms or critical environments. Their small size, versatile power options, and wireless capabilities make them the preferred choice for large clean rooms. Handheld particle counters are lightweight and easy to carry, well suited for cost-effective spot checks. These are suitable for monitoring pollution sources and performing indoor air quality (IAQ) investigations to ensure that air quality standards are regularly met.

By the end-user, the global market for particle counter market has been segmented into medical device industry, pharmaceutical industry, research laboratories, and others. The medical device industry captured the largest market share in 2018 due to increased R&D investment and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in the unique location. In addition, growing infections due to polluted devices and the introduction of strict regulations to preserve air quality are driving the market growth. The pharmaceutical industry represents the second largest market share due to the increasing volume of compounds found due to the prevalence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples and the strict safety regulations.

Effective sterilization processes are critical in the pharmaceutical industry, and the safety of process units and final products rely on the highest level of hygienic practice, as well as on strict controls and regulatory enforcement. The laws and regulations on air quality must be complied with in order to ensure that the product stays sterile. This leads to a rise in the particle counter industry, as pharmaceutical firms promote the use of particle counter-methods to ensure air quality. In research laboratories, particle countering is a crucial element in the control of air quality in laboratories where products or processes are prone to environmental contamination. Others include hospitals, specialty centers, diagnostic centers.

Particle Counter Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global market for particle counter market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, the Americas retained the highest global market share. That is attributed to the high rate of use of particle counters and the FDA’s stringent regulations. In addition, product launches and product developments by major market players are boosting the growth in the Americas region. For starters in February 2018, Particle Plus introduced the Particles Plus 2000 series in four-sized channels—0.3, 0.5, 1.0, and 5.0 μm.

Europe held the second-largest position in the market. Due to the growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, the need for particle counter is high in this region. In addition, growing government funding, the emergence of a significant geriatric population, and rising healthcare spending are driving the market growth.

The Asia Pacific held the third-largest market spot due to the involvement of a large number of research organizations, low manufacturing and labor costs, the growth of healthcare infrastructure and growing spending by American and European market giants in Asian countries such as China and India.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to be the least part of the global particle counter market due to the restricted growth of healthcare facilities.

Particle Counter Market Key Players

Some of the leading participants identified by MRFR in this market are Particle Measuring Systems, Inc. (A Spectris Company), Climet Instruments Company, Beckman Coulter (A Danaher Corporation Company), Rion Co., Ltd., Inc., TSI Incorporated, Setra Systems, Met One Instruments, Inc., Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Chemtrac, Inc.

