Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 780.4 Million by 2027 – Impact of COVID 19 Pandemic

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, by Drugs (Teriparatide, Denosumab, and Others) By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Oral, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 684.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is a progressive medical condition, which requires life-long management to prevent complications and deformity. The main goal behind the effective treatment is to prevent such complications and allow patients to function as independently as possible. Strategies devised by key companies and government organizations are intended toward continuous investment in R&D activities for new developments to gain competitive advantages.

For instance, in February 2019, National Institutes of Health (NIH) research wing, The Brittle Bone Disorders Consortium (BBDC), started determining the safety and effectiveness of anti-TGFβ antibody fresolimumab for the treatment of OI condition. Fresolimumab is an antibody, which can silence TGF-β. This antibody protein is important for bone formation and increased TGF-β activity helps in bone strength. In clinical studies in mice with OI, it is noted that silencing TGF-β can increase bone mass, strength, and quality.

Moreover, players are actively involved in strategic collaborations to enhance their market presence and product offerings. In October 2019, Recombinetics entered into a collaborative agreement for a research project with Mayo Clinic. The company’s aim behind this collaboration was to advance OI research by developing the first-ever swine models of osteogenesis imperfecta. preclinical researchers, with the help of these models, will be able to better understand the progression and etiology of the disorder. This will provide a reliable preclinical model to establish the efficacy and safety of new therapies required for the patients with osteogenesis imperfecta.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the research industry. It has become difficult for the researchers to conduct researches during this COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, there has been a delay in the completion of clinical trials and hence the launch of new products.

The rise in funding for research & development to develop novel treatment and therapies is a major factor propelling growth of the global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market. Moreover, the emergence of special drug designations by various regulatory authorities related to osteogenesis imperfecta is another factor boosting the market growth. For instance, in November 2017, the Europe Medicines Agency (EMA) expanded all the indications for the first drug setrusumab for osteogenesis imperfect treatment.

Browse 26 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, by Drugs (Teriparatide, Denosumab, and Others), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Oral, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)– Forecast to 2027″

Key Takeaways of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market:

The osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to surge in funding for research & development to develop novel therapies and treatments

Among route of administration, oral segment is expected to hold significant revenue share in the market, owing to increasing product demand coupled with rising cases of osteogenesis imperfecta. For instance, according to the Genetics Home Reference (GHR), osteogenesis imperfecta affects around 1 in 10,000 to 20,000 people across the world.

Major players operating in the osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market include Bone Therapeutics SA, Mereo BioPharma Group plc, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla Inc., Amgen Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, and Genzyme Corp.

