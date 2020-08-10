Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Industry Outlook, Regional Development and 2026 Forecast

The global “orthopedic joint replacement market size” is predicted to reach USD 26,967.9 million by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of bone diseases among the geriatric population will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle, Others), By Procedure (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement, Others), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 19,051.2 million in 2018. The rising cases of osteoarthritis will spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.
The scope of orthopedic joint replacement procedures is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. These procedures include partial replacement, total replacement, revision replacement, and reverse replacement. Among these, total replacement accounted for the maximum share in the global orthopedic joint replacement market in 2018. As per Fortune Business Insights, this segment is projected to remain strong throughout the forecast period between 2018 and 2026. This segment provides more product offerings in total replacement as compared to other segments.
Leading Players operating in the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet
- Integra LifeSciences
- Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Conformis
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Bioimpianti
Advent of Robotic Surgery to Aid Robust Development
The growing demand for orthopedic joint implants will provide an impetus to the market. The adoption of robotic surgery and patient-specific 3-D printed implants will have a tremendous impact on the global market during the forecast period. The rising favorable reimbursement policies will favor the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. in 2017, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services added coverage of US$ 10,122.0 for outpatient total knee replacement procedures. The growing government initiatives will encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing surgeries for knee replacement will impel companies to introduce innovative products for the prevailing incidents.
