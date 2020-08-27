Orthobiologics Market Size, Demand, Analysis, On-Going Trends, Status, Forecast 2030 | Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet

Orthobiologics market was valued at over US$ 5.5 Bn. in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, increase in sports injuries and road accidents, awareness among patients & athletes, rise in obesity rate, and continuously aging population. According to the World Health Organization, 2017, fatal road accidents are the second primary cause of factures and accidental injury worldwide with almost 646000 individuals die every year around the world.

Major Key Players of the Orthobiologics Market are:

Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, MTF, Sanofi, Bioventus, Arthrex, Seikagaku and NuVasive among others.

Collaborations and rising R&D investments by the prominent biotechnology and medical device companies are leading to the introduction of advanced orthobiologics which is expected to widen the base for growth of the orthobiologics. For instance, Bone Biologics Corp., is in development stages of its orthobiological product bone growth stimulator Nell-1, in collaboration (2015) with the University of California. This subsequent increase in R&D efforts led to development of a series of pipeline products that is projected to provide the vertical with profitable growth opportunities in the future.

The Orthobiologics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Applications and region.

Major Types of Orthobiologics Market covered are:

Introduction & Definition

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Viscosupplementation

Allograft

Stem Cell Therapy

Others

Major Applications of Orthobiologics Market covered are:

Introduction

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Soft-Tissue Injuries

Reconstructive Surgery

Other Applications

Osteoarthritis is one of the most disabling diseases majorly in developed countries. Substantial advances in treatment and surgical methods have provided effective options to decrease the disability and pain associated with some of the musculoskeletal conditions. Hip and knee joint replacement surgery is considered as the most effective intervention for severe form of osteoarthritis and fractures, reducing disability and pain, also restoring some patients to normal function. According to the data published by the OECD Health Statistics, in 2017, hip replacement rate is increased by 30% between 2000 and 2015 while the rate of knee replacement doubled.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Orthobiologics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Orthobiologics Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Orthobiologics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Orthobiologics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

