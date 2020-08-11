Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size to Touch USD 4.50 billion, with 10.8% CAGR by 2026 | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

The global opioid use disorder (OUD) market size is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Increasing addiction to opioids across the globe will be the central force driving the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Buprenorphine, Methadone, and Naltrexone), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that approximately 16 million people around the world are suffering from opioid use disorder (OUD). In the US, the situation has worsened in the past few years, with the US government declaring opioid overdose a public health emergency in the country in 2017. As per NIH data, roughly 3 million Americans have OUD and over half a million US citizens are dependent on heroin. The NIH also reports that in 2015 nearly 92 million Americans used prescription opioids. This heightening dependency on opioids in the US and worldwide is likely to set the opioid use disorder market trends in the near future.

Key Players Operating in The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Camurus

Pfizer Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC

Orexo US, Inc.

Indivior PLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Mallinckrodt.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alkermes

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Driver

Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Boost the Market

Opioids are essentially narcotics that are prescribed to manage moderate to severe pain. The American Cancer Society expounds that these substances play a pivotal role in alleviating pain arising from the disease or its treatment in cancer patients. As the prevalence of cancer grows around the world, the demand for prescription opioids is bound to spike. According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, the number of global cancer cases rose to 18.1 million and cancer-related deaths stood at 9.6 million. The IARC further estimates that the number of cancer survivors (those that are alive within 5 years of cancer diagnosis) worldwide was at 43.8 million. These survivors experience immense pain and opioids help relieve them of this suffering, thus auguring well for the opioid use disorder market growth.

Regional Analysis

High Incidence of OUD to Favor Market Growth in North America

North America, with a market size of USD 1.50 billion in 2018, is slated to dominate the opioid use disorder market share during the forecast period based on the fact that the incidence of OUD in the region is higher than most other countries in the world. Moreover, NIH data reveals that around 4 million Americans use prescription opioid drugs for non-medical purposes. These facts will ensure that North America leads the OUD market share in the foreseeable future. In Europe, rising number of patients with orthopedic disorders will stoke the demand for opioids and drive the market. In Asia-Pacific, on other hand, the demand for opioid medication is escalating on account of rising prevalence of chronic pain among the population.

