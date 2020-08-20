Nurse Call Systems Market to Garner US$ 348.1 Million by 2027, Owing to Increasing Number of Hospitals

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Nurse call systems serve both to protect patients and to alert staff on duty. Many nurse-communication systems are being used with smartphones and other hand-held devices. Wireless nurse call systems have the ability to alert nursing staff by sound, light or show messages in a terminal.

The global nurse call systems market is estimated to account for US$ 163.6 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 348.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Drivers

Increasing number of hospitals is expected to propel growth of the global nurse call systems market over the forecast period. For instance, the total number of hospitals in the U.S. increased from 6200 in 2017 to 6210 in 2019, according to the American Hospital Association.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Opportunities

Increasing funding for hospital services is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global nurse call systems market. For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, funding for hospital services increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 1.8% per year on average in public hospitals and by 2.9% per year on average in private hospitals in Australia.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Restraints

Government regulations on manufacturing and distribution of nurse call systems is expected to hinder growth of the global nurse call systems market. According to recent changes made by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) in the definition of medical devices, nurse call systems would be considered as medical devices. Initially, nurse call systems came under the purview of the information and communication technology (ICT) or infrastructure segment. Thereby, processes such as manufacturing, testing, distribution, and usage of nurse call systems faced limited restrictions. However, its inclusion into the medical devices category dictates that nurse call systems need to be clinically audited, regulated, and certified. Although these factors help in reducing clinical risks and increasing patient safety, they lead to additional cost and time requirements by the nurse call system providers to market their product. These factors would hinder the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global nurse call systems market was valued at US$ 151.9 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 348.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global nurse call systems market during the forecast period include technological advancement, and implementation of policy-based comprehensive nursing services.

Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems held dominant position in the global nurse call systems market in 2019, accounting for 70.0% share in terms of value, followed by Nurse Call Mobile Systems and Nurse Call Intercoms, respectively. Integrated communication systems are capable of faster communication, and greater patient monitoring capacity which is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Emergence of Covid-19 is expected to propel growth of the global nurse call systems market. For instance, globally, as of 3:06pm CEST, 10 August 2020, there have been 19,718,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 728,013 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization.

Moreover, increasing adoption of smartphones is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to Pew Research Center, as of February 2019, 81% of U.S. adults used smartphones compared to 77% in October 2018.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global nurse call systems market include, Ascom Holding AG, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Cornell Communications, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., Critical Alert Systems, LLC, Stanley Healthcare, and Azure Healthcare Limited.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Key Developments

June 2020: Ascom Holding AG won a contract from the Helsinki University Hospital for a full range of Ascom Health Platform solutions including the Ascom Telligence nurse call system as well as the software solution Digistat to improve clinical workflows in a new hospital complex.

Segmentation

By Service Model

Nurse Call Buttons

Nurse Call Intercoms

Nurse Call Mobile Systems

Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems

By Type

Wired Communication Equipment

Wireless Communication Equipment

By End-User

Hospitals

OPD Clinics

Assisted Living Centers

Ambulatory Services

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

