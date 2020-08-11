Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market to Show a Massive Growth with 16.2% CAGR till 2030 by Worldwide Top Players – QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Natera

Non-invasive prenatal testing market accounted for over US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16.2% from 2019 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders owing to increasing maternal age is promoting applications of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for early detection in fetal stages. For instance, the risk of fetus having Down syndrome is about 1 in 1,250 for women who conceive at the age of 25. The risk increases to about 1 in 100 for women who conceive at the age of 40. Moreover, there are several agreements signed for the promotion of NIPT. For instance, in February 2018, Harvard Pilgrim signed a value-based contract with Illumina, Inc. to enable wider patient access to the next generation of noninvasive testing for the detection of prenatal genetic abnormalities. However, the complexities associated with Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) require trained professionals, which pose serious concern for growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market are:

Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Natera, Inc., YOURGENE HEALTH, CENTOGENE N.V., and PerkinElmer Inc., among others.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing involves replacing invasive testing methods, which pose serious risks to developing fetuses. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is an emerging technology, which can be performed within 9 weeks of pregnancy and involves no risk of miscarriage. In addition, it offers clinical benefits over existing prenatal screening tests, such as maternal serum screening (MSS), by detecting the presence of trisomy 21 (Down syndrome, DS) with high sensitivity (99.9%) and specificity (98%). Moreover, there are several campaigns and programs conducted to spread awareness regarding Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for the early detection of genetic abnormalities. This, in turn, contributes to growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market.

The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Types, Method, Application and region.

Major Product Types of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market covered are:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Major Methods of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market covered are:

Biochemical Screening Tests

Ultrasound Detection

Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

Major Applications of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market covered is:

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Increasing developmental strategies by key players, such as agreements, collaborations, and new product launches, in different regions are promoting market growth. For instance, in April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific and NX Prenatal Inc. entered into a collaboration for the development of clinical mass spectrometry-based proteomics assays to monitor maternal & fetal health during pregnancy and provide noninvasive risk assessments of pregnancy outcomes. Similarly, some key players are focusing on providing access to comprehensive NIPT solutions across various regions. For instance, in June 2019, BGI Genomics and Eluthia launched BGI’s leading non-invasive prenatal test, NIFTY in Germany. The test screens for trisomies 21, 18, 13 with a sensitivity rate of over 99%. In addition, it also has additional screening options for 93 other trisomies, sex chromosomal aneuploidies, and deletion/duplication syndromes.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Consumables Assay Kits & Reagents Disposables Instruments Next-Generation Sequencing Systems Ultrasound Devices Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments Microarrays Other Instruments Services GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY METHOD Biochemical Screening Tests Ultrasound Detection Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Trisomy Microdeletion Syndrome Other Applications GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Rest of the World (ROW) Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2018) Key Strategies Assessment New Product Launches Merger & Acquisitions Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships Expansions Other Strategies COMPANY PROFILES(Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, Recent Developments)* Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd QIAGEN BGI Agilent Technologies, Inc. Natera, Inc. YOURGENE HEALTH CENTOGENE N.V. PerkinElmer Inc.

*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

