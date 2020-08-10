Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Outlook 2020, Lucrative Growth, Forecast Period, Size, Share, Covid19 Impact, Business Development and Regional Analysis by 2025

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Overview

The rise in cases of children born with genetic abnormalities and other problems has increased the demands for effective monitoring measures. NIPT is among the most practiced and adopted techniques to observe the condition as it is a non-invasive technique, and the scale of maternal age is rising. It is a blood-testing technique, which helps in detecting abnormalities like Down’s syndrome, Edwards’s syndrome, and others. Also, the increasing demand for non-invasive techniques with maximum accuracy has provided an additional boost to this market and will keep on the pace.

This testing technique reduces the risks involved during the pregnancy powered by the increasing awareness among the masses. The rapid advancements in technology have provided a lucrative lift to this market, followed by the government initiative and favorable reimbursement policies, which is one of the major factors propelling this market. Adoption of unhealthy dietary habits and lifestyles have increased the cases of abnormalities, which has helped the market gain necessary speeds.

Apart from the uses and features, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is still struggling against the high accuracy rates of invasive techniques and the presence of alternate techniques. This report provides a comprehensive outlook on competition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the local and global non-invasive prenatal testing market. The global market is anticipated to register approximately a 12 % annual growth during this period.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Division

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is categorized by devices, consumables, probes, microarrays, and others based on product types.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is characterized by biochemical screening tests and ultrasound detection based on techniques.

Based on applications, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is characterized by Trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and others.

Based on end-users, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Regional Classification

The non-invasive prenatal testing market has gained global adoption due to a rise in global populations, demands for better safety devices, and a rise in healthcare standards. The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are the major market studies for the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. The North American region is leading the market due to the presence of key manufacturers, demands for advanced technologies, increasing research & development activities, a well-established healthcare system, rigid regulations, and other factors. The Asia Pacific region will register the fastest growth rates due to the vast population covers, rapid urbanization, fast-developing healthcare systems, increasing healthcare issues, and other factors with India and China among the market leaders due to rapid development and presence of vast opportunities.

Industry News

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is a necessary part of the healthcare system as the maternal age has increased. The growing awareness and increase in the global population have provided essential growth to this market. The ultrasound detection technique is the major stakeholder and will maintain its dominance. The North American region is the current market leader, whereas the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market.

