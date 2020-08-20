Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market Global Share, Segmentation, Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Industry Growth, Size and Forecast 2026

The global non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market size is projected to reach USD 12.57 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing number of regulatory approvals will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Others), By Disease Type (B-cell Lymphoma, and T-cell Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.60 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Kite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

CELGENE CORPORATION (Bristol Myers Squibb Company)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Others

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals has made a huge impact on the growth of the overall market. In October 2017, AstraZeneca announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its latest treatment option for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company announced that ‘Calquence’ was cleared for use in treatment of patients suffering from the disease. The company looks to build on its previous steps taken to establish a stronghold in the market. This product will not just help the company grow, but will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Automated Products Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America held the largest market share in 2018. The efforts put in by large scale companies towards the development of efficient treatment options associated with the disease will aid the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the high prevalence of the disease in this region will also contribute to market growth. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.16 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth in the coming years, driven by the improving healthcare reimbursement policies in several countries across this region.

