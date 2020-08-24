Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Competitive Strategies, Application Analysis, Regional, and Forecasts 2019 To 2030

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is estimated to be over US$ 4.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth in clinical application of NGS as well as sequencing of whole or targeted genomes has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market. Reduction of costs associated with sequencing has further led to wide scale application of such techniques.

Major Key Players of the Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market are:

Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics, Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eurofins Scientific, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.

The advent of NGS has led to significant changes in the scientific approach utilized for both clinical and research applications. Both RNA & DNA sequencing have been proven to be extremely useful for studying evolutionary relationships, mutation, sequence variation and other vital information associated with genes. The clinical applications of which has been pivotal in diagnosing germline diseases and understanding the genetic basis of various hereditary or chronic diseases among others. The growing incidences of several clinical ailments has directly contributed to the extensive adoption of NGS and other sequencing techniques, to obtain better understanding of the diseases and formulate necessary therapies for the same.

The Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market is segmented on the basis of Services, Technology, Application and region.

Major Services of Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market covered are:

Pre-Sequencing Products & Service

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis

Storage

Management

Major Technology of Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market covered are:

Sequencing By Synthesis Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Improvement in the overall NGS technology in terms of pipeline analyses, sequencing chemistry, data interpretation, reliability and costs has led to application of the technique in several fields of medical sciences, including oncology. The utilization of NGS technologies provides accurate and deeper knowledge regarding molecular basis of individual tumors, thereby providing a better, efficient and long lasting treatment option. According to Cancer Research UK, the number of cancer cases reported worldwide in the year 2018, was approximately around 17 million. It is further projected that within the period 2018-2040, the total incidence rate of worldwide cancer will increment by 62%. The growing incidences of cancer are anticipated to present a lucrative growth opportunity for the global Next generation sequencing (NGS) market in the coming years.

Although costs associated with sequencing of genetic data has come down significantly in recent times. Yet, the current costs for sequencing genomes is one of the major factors affecting the growth of the Next generation sequencing (NGS) usage among end-users from developing economies. Thereby, price related concerns is anticipated to be limiting the use of NGS technologies and restraining the extensive growth of the market during the forecast period

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Next generation sequencing (NGS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Next generation sequencing (NGS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Next generation sequencing (NGS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Currency Used for the Study Report Beneficiary List RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Technological Advancement Cost Assessment: Sequencing & NGS Instruments Application Horizon Assessment Initiatives Assessment: Government & Private Bodies Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario Snapshot GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES Introduction & Definition Pre-Sequencing Products & Services Sample Preparation DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Quality Control NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms NGS Consumables NGS Platforms Illumina Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacific Biosciences Oxford Nanopore Technologies Other Next-Generation Sequencing Platforms Services for NGS Platforms Sequencing Services Exome & Targeted Re-Sequencing and Custom Panels RNA-Seq Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Sequencing Other Sequencing Services NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Bioinformatics) NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches NGS Data Analysis Services NGS Storage, Management, and Cloud Computing Solutions Interference Screws Sutures Others GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Introduction Sequencing By Synthesis Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing Other Sequencing Technologies GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Introduction Diagnostics Cancer Diagnostics Infectious Disease Diagnostics Reproductive Health Diagnostics Other Diagnostic Applications Drug Discovery Other Applications GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Introduction Academic Institutes & Research Centers Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Other End User GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Asia Pacific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Rest of the World (ROW) Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Market Share Analysis (2018) Key Strategies Assessment COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)* 10x Genomics Agilent Technologies, Inc. Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher) Becton, Dickinson and Company BGI Eurofins Scientific F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Genewiz Illumina, Inc. Macrogen, Inc (*Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain) APPENDIX

