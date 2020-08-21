New Research Finds Physicians and Patients Point to Emerging Technology and Data as Central to Closing Treatment Gaps and Improving Vascular Health

New global research, released from Abbott, takes a deep dive into the barriers of cardiovascular patient care and shows that more than 80% of physicians and hospital administrators view technology and data as critical to addressing challenges before, during and after treatment. According to the new data, 79% of patients have confidence in physicians’ decision-making, but they feel technology can help deliver more personalized care. More than half of vascular patients globally believe that utilizing the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies can help physicians determine the best treatment plan.

The findings from Beyond Intervention, a report commissioned by Abbott, show that using advanced technologies can enable more precise diagnoses and better treatment strategies to ensure the best possible results. The survey was designed to examine the current state of vascular care and how health care leaders, physicians and patients view the importance of incorporating data and technology into treatment pathways.

“Technological advances can help providers select and treat the right patients, at the right time, with the right approach, thereby easing the burden on patients, healthcare workers and healthcare systems,” said Nick West M.D., chief medical officer and divisional vice president of Medical Affairs at Abbott’s vascular business. “This research identifies how physicians and administrators can improve patient care—and the need for the appropriate use of data and technology to enable more precise diagnoses, to inform shared decision-making, and to determine better treatment strategies to ensure the best possible patient health.”

Innovating New Solutions Based on Clinical Need

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death worldwide, but with proper interventions and post-procedural care, up to 80% of CVD-related deaths may be preventable[iii]. To better understand growing treatment gaps in cardiovascular health care and identify new ways to address existing challenges, Abbott commissioned the Beyond Intervention survey to capture feedback from more than 1,400 physicians, health system administrators and patients. The goal of the survey was to uncover how data and technology could better guide physician decision making and improve patient outcomes.

Abbott has targeted gaps in vascular health care through technology development and deployment. By focusing on innovative approaches to patient management, including the deployment of new smart applications, remote monitoring and minimally invasive approaches, the company is improving patient care and working to address many of the issues identified by respondents to the Beyond Intervention survey.

In addition, the implementation of new visualization tools like Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging into percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) workflows has driven better treatment decisions and ultimately led to improved patient outcomes. As a result, the company has helped enhance cardiovascular care and deliver maximum value to physicians, hospitals and patients alike by utilizing technology to improve patient care before initial treatment, during the procedure and during the post-treatment follow up.

Key Research Findings

The Beyond Intervention research uncovered key views from physicians, hospital administrators and patients that showcase the demand for improved communication between physicians, hospital administrators and patients.

Key findings from the research include:

Technology and the advancement in cardiovascular tools and practices continue to improve patient outcomes. Imaging tools topped the list of technologies enabling improved vascular care. Overall, tools like wearables, imaging, monitoring and AI-fueled technologies provide valuable information that physicians and administrators across regions deem necessary to provide a more precise intervention. In fact, 33% of U.S. physicians want patients to be more involved in their health through consumer digital health devices/wearables.

Imaging tools topped the list of technologies enabling improved vascular care. Overall, tools like wearables, imaging, monitoring and AI-fueled technologies provide valuable information that physicians and administrators across regions deem necessary to provide a more precise intervention. In fact, 33% of U.S. physicians want patients to be more involved in their health through consumer digital health devices/wearables. There are growing treatment gaps in cardiovascular health care before, during and after a cardiac procedure or intervention . Fifty-five percent of physicians stated they have little time to spend with patients and 42% have little insight into aftercare and patient adherence, contributing to the growing gaps in patient care. Approximately 63% of U.S. physicians believe at-risk patients can be better identified through greater connectivity between primary care providers and patients.

. Fifty-five percent of physicians stated they have little time to spend with patients and 42% have little insight into aftercare and patient adherence, contributing to the growing gaps in patient care. Approximately 63% of U.S. physicians believe at-risk patients can be better identified through greater connectivity between primary care providers and patients. Patients increasingly want a personalized health care experience based on data. Patients want more individualized and personalized care, which include more face time with doctors to address questions, a two-way consultative relationship, and an individualized treatment plan based on both personal data and best practices from others with similar cardiovascular issues.

Patients want more individualized and personalized care, which include more face time with doctors to address questions, a two-way consultative relationship, and an individualized treatment plan based on both personal data and best practices from others with similar cardiovascular issues. Diagnostic and data-driven technology will enable a holistic patient view. Seventy-two percent of patients viewed data that “lets my doctor see my problem and act on it in a tailored-for-me manner” as the number one priority. Also ranking near the top was, “patients want physicians to use data results collected from specific procedures or treatments to make personalized recommendations.”

“Too often the focus is on refining the procedure, but less on the whole patient experience,” said Dr. Timothy D. Henry, medical director, The Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research and Education. “Data and technology are crucial components to the patient journey and enabling physicians to provide the highest quality of care. This Beyond Intervention research looks at the entire continuum of patient care and identifies how physicians can deliver and achieve the best outcomes for patients.”

About Beyond Intervention Research

Abbott surveyed 1,432 physicians, health system administrators and patients from December 2019 through January 2020 to understand the effect of advancements in cardiovascular technology on patient care. Respondents to the online survey represent nine countries: The United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, France, Germany, India, Italy and Brazil.

The Beyond Intervention market research uncovers the improved patient outcomes that can be achieved through technological innovation and improved data insights across a patient’s care journey. Data-driven decision making and collaboration between physicians, administrators and patients will improve overall patient treatment plans – from understanding risk factors and comorbidities to providing precise diagnoses to making the right treatment decisions that greatly improve wellness and quality of life.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 107,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.