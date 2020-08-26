Neuromodulation Devices Market to Rise at 9.5% CAGR till 2026; Introduction of Advanced Stimulation Techniques by Market Players to Boost the Market

The global neuromodulation devices market size is projected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Steady climb in the prevalence of chronic conditions across the globe will be a key factor fueling the growth of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Neuromodulation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS), Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS), and Others), By Type (Invasive, and Non-invasive), By Application (Pain Management, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Neuromodulation Devices Market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/neuromodulation-devices-market-100561

Chronic conditions or non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as sleep apnea and epilepsy, can be understood as complications in health that affect the normal functioning of an individual over a prolonged period of time. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that NCDs are responsible for nearly 60% of global deaths every year and account for roughly 43% of global burden of disease. According to the WHO, these conditions will account for 73% of deaths worldwide by 2020, with approximately 79% of deaths occurring in emerging economies. Thus, the need for effective therapies is escalating and neurostimulation devices are being seriously considered as a viable treatment for chronic conditions.

Leading Players operating in the Neuromodulation Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

NeuroPace, Inc.

Neuronetics

Abbott

electroCore, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/neuromodulation-devices-market-100561

Regional Dynamics

Widespread Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Fuel the Market in North America

With a market size of USD 2.10 billion in 2018, North America is set to dominate the neuromodulation devices market share in the forthcoming years, mainly on account of high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. In addition to this, availability and accessibility to advanced treatments will further propel the market in the region.

In Europe, a robust healthcare infrastructure will provide the necessary foundation for this market to grow and expand, with active support from regulatory authorities in the continent. Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR owing to increasing per capita health spending and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, untapped regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will present several opportunities for players, the neurostimulation devices market analysis states.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/neuromodulation-devices-market-100561

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Trends

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Key Disease Indications, Key Countries/ Region

Technology Advances, Non-invasive Devices

Recent Product Approvals, Key Regions

Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Invasive Non-invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Invasive Non-invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Invasive Non-invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Invasive Non-invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued…

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Invasive

Non-invasive

By Application

Pain Management

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Neuromodulation Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Neuromodulation Devices Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Neuromodulation Devices Market growth?

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs