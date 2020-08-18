Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market Growth, Demand Forecast, Research Analysis, Trends, and Market Size and Share 2020 – 2030

Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labour & Delivery) Market is estimated to be over US$ 6.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow substantially at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2019 to 2030).

The continual growth of the neonatal & fetal (labour & delivery) care equipment market can be attributed to several factors including rising number of low-weight and preterm babies, increased awareness of neonatal and fetal care across developing nations and rising number of neonatal care facilities worldwide. Moreover, increasing prevalence of neonatal hospital-acquired infections is anticipated to further contribute to substantial growth of the neonatal & fetal (labour & delivery) care equipment between 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights into the market scenario, prominent players are collaboration and expanding to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in 2107, GE Healthcare expanded its maternal-infant care with the acquisition of Monica Healthcare.

Major Key Players of the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market are:

Koninklijke Philips NV, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Radiometer Medical ApS, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., VYAIRE. EDAN, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA among others.

Rise in the birth of premature, low-weight babies along with increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections is one of the major factors driving market growth. According to the WHO, premature birth is one of the major reasons for the death of children below 5 years of age. The chances of acquiring Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) are higher in premature babies. Moreover, a sedentary lifestyle increases complications in pregnancy, and the rising number of neonatal care facilities drives growth of neonatal & fetal (labour & delivery) care equipment market.

The Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Types, Application and region.

Major Product of Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market covered are:

Infant Warmers

Neonatal Incubators

Convertible Warmers & Incubators

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Diagnostic Imaging

Respiratory Care Devices

Major Types of Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market covered are:

Fetal Ultrasound Devices

Fetal MRI Systems

Fetal Monitors

Fetal Doppler Devices

Fetal Pulse Oximeters

Major Applications of Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market covered are:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Technical advancements and increasing focus on new product launches with advanced technology and affordable infant and maternal care products is also anticipated to fuel the growth of market. Moreover, an increase in R&D on advancements in neonatal equipment and increasing awareness among the patients is driving market growth. A rise in government funding for improving neonatal and fetal care facilities will further boost the neonatal & fetal (labour & delivery) care equipment during the forecast period.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

