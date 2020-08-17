Neonatal and Preterm Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Garner US$ 4,026.7 Million by 2027, Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders in Infants

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Enteral nutrition is used for pediatric patients. Gastroenteric tube feeding is used in the management of patients with poor voluntary intake, chronic neurological or mechanical dysphagia or gut dysfunction.

Statistics:

The global neonatal and preterm infants enteral feeding devices market is estimated to account for US$ 4,026.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Neonatal and Preterm Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders in infants is expected to propel growth of the global neonatal and preterm infants enteral feeding devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Estimating Nationwide Prevalence of Live Births with Down Syndrome and Their Medical Expenditures in Korea’, published in Journal of Korean Medical Science in August 2019, the prevalence of live births with Down’s syndrome was 5.03 per 10,000 births between 2007 and 2016.

Global Neonatal and Preterm Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Opportunities

Small bore connectors are expected to have maximum impact on enteral feeding industry in upcoming years, due to increasing number of premature infants in critical care. For instance, according to the World Health Organization’s, February 2018 key facts, every year, an estimated 15 million infants are born preterm worldwide.

Global Neonatal and Preterm Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Restraints

Compilations related to feeding tubes are expected to hinder growth of the market. Some of these complications include, nasopharyngeal discomfort, pharyngeal or oesophageal perforation, intraperitoneal bleeding, peristomal leaks, and gastrocolic fistula formation.

Key Takeaways:

The global neonatal and preterm infants enteral feeding devices market was valued at US$ 2,751.1 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,026.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders in infants is also expected to aid in growth of the market

Enteral Feeding Pumps segment held dominant position in the global neonatal and preterm infants enteral feeding devices market in 2019, accounting for 59.2% share in terms of value. Increasing preterm birth rate is expected to propel growth of the segment over the forecast period

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, NeoMed, Inc. received intellectual property protection for its ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe in the form of US Patent. In May 2019, NeoMed, Inc. launched NeoConnect at Home, a reusable portfolio of ENFit syringes that do not require a physician’s prescription.

Major players in the market are focused on expanding their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2019, Qosina Corp. established operations in Europe. In June 2019, the company also received ISO 22301 certification for a controlled business continuity management system.

Global Neonatal and Preterm Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global enteral feeding devices market include Covidien (Medtronic Plc), C. R. Bard, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Qosina Corp., NeoMed, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Moog Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Corpak Med Systems, Amsino International, Abbot Nutrition, Nestle, and Danone.

Global Neonatal and Preterm Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Key Developments

March 2019: Medtronic plc launched the Medtronic MedTech Innovation Accelerator in Pujiang International Science and Technology City at Minhang District, Shanghai.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Neonatal and Preterm Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Product Type: Enteral Feeding Pumps Low Profile Gastrostomy PEG Tube Nasogastric Tube Gastrostomy Tube Giving Sets

Global Neonatal and Preterm Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Enteral Feeding Pumps Low Profile Gastrostomy PEG Tube Nasogastric Tube Gastrostomy Tube Giving Set By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



